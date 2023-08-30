Derbyshire convenience store wins national award for outstanding customer service

A convenience store in Long Eaton has beaten thousands of shops across the country to take home a national accolade for outstanding customer support and service to the local community.

Yodel’s ‘Store of the Quarter’ awards recognise excellent customer satisfaction and service levels across the Deliver to Yodel Store network (formerly known as Collect+ delivered by Yodel). The network comprises of thousands of newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

The Londis convenience store on Wharfedale Road has been a vibrant hub of the local community of Long Eaton for 15 years.

Yodel CEO Mike Hancox meets store owners Mr & Mrs Modhvadia

Yodel Customers receive a collection survey where they can rate their in-store experience out of 5 and leave verbatim comments, and the store achieved an impressive customer feedback rating of 5/5 from April to June this year.

Yodel has recently seen customer-to-customer volumes surge as a result of a rise in people buying and selling on marketplaces like Vinted and eBay and its network of shops across the country means people in the UK are never far from a pickup and drop off point. 36.7 million people live within 1km of a Yodel store.

Mr & Mrs Modhvadia, store owners of the Londis in Long Eaton, said:“When we received the call about being awarded Store of the Quarter, we felt incredibly proud for everyone working in the store.

We’re passionate about the local community and everyone in the shop goes above and beyond to support our customers.”

Liam Rogan, Out of Home Director at Yodel, said: “The Long Eaton convenience store provides an excellent example for the rest of our stores across the UK, and we are delighted to be awarding them with the Store of the Quarter award. The success of the store wouldn’t be possible without an outstanding quarter for the driver that serves it, and we also congratulate him for his sterling effort.”

The Yodel driver who drops and collects parcels from the store, Antoan Sharkov, has been with Yodel over a year and is based at the carrier’s Alfreton depot.