Derbyshire construction firm takes back control by exiting multinational giant

A long established Cromford construction sector business is laying out a new path for its future after breaking off from a Spanish industry giant to become an independent venture once again.

Since 1997 Merebrook Consulting has provided specialist environmental services for engineering project concerns such as air quality and odour, asbestos, contaminated land, regulatory compliance, and materials management.

Among the firm’s recent projects are the restoration of Sudbury Gas Works here in Derbyshire, the reconstruction of two schools in Lincolnshire, and remediation of a former tar wharf and fuel depot on the Portsmouth seafront.

In 2008, it was acquired by Bilbao-based IDOM Group, but control has returned to the UK after a bit of corporate wrangling which should allow Merebrook more freedom to expand and diversify its services.

Merebrook Consulting offers a wide range of environmental consultancy services for construction and engineering projects from its base at Cromford Mills. (Image: KBS Corporate)

Managing director Rob Glavin, who now also owns a minority stake in the business, said: “We will miss our former colleagues at IDOM and thank them for their support and friendship.

“Under our new ownership, we will strive to offer ongoing high-quality consultancy support, enhance our client relationships and to forge a first-class and supportive working environment. This marks a return for Merebrook Consulting as an independent consultancy and we are excited for the future.”

While it will operate independently, the deal has brought Merebrook into the stable of M&L Holdings, a portfolio of businesses within the construction, building products and associated industries.

M&L is headquartered in Gibraltar but boasts operational bases in and around London, Barcelona and Dubai.

Boss Mark Lavender said: “Soon after negotiations and meeting the Merebrook team, it was evident this business had a solid foundation based on its people, its technical reputation in the market and a strong focus on customer service.

“It was very evident that Merebrook would be an excellent platform to build a multi-disciplined environmental and engineering consultancy business to serve the construction and built environment industries.”

The tricky cross-border deal was assisted by mergers and acquisitions experts at Bolton business consultants KBS Corporate.

KBS director Matthew Sibley said: “It’s great to work with an international client and fulfil an uncommon transaction with a global company exiting a company from its own group.”