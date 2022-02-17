Derbyshire company wins seven-figure scaffolding contract for major residential development

BMH Scaffolding, owned by Pinxton-based Phoenix Brickwork, recently won a £1.2m contract to supply scaffolding services for a major development in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Within a week of their appointment, teams from BMH Scaffolding began installation on the residential and retail block, to ensure that the full structure would be ready for the next phase.

Phoenix Brickwork’s Chairman, Christian Watson, said: “This is yet another terrific win for BMH Scaffolding, part of the Phoenix Brickwork group of companies. This demonstrates the breadth and depth of our offering to our main contractors, and our ability to handle ever-larger projects.

Christian Watson said that BMH Scaffolding winning the contract was great news for Phoenix.

“Our growth across the country continues from north to south, despite the challenges of Covid restrictions, and is testament to the quality, expertise and industry knowledge of our workforce.”

The scaffolding element is scheduled to take 52 weeks of the overall 138-week construction plan, and is challenging in both timings and scale. The project involves in excess of 1000 tonnes of independent scaffolding with loading bays and stair towers, being installed up to 18 storeys high.

BMH Scaffolding’s site manager, Kevin Mee, said: “With a project of this size, it’s important to make a fast and efficient start. Our expert team of almost two dozen scaffolders is already delivering impressive progress in all areas, to make sure that multiple elevations are ready in time for the next stages of construction.”