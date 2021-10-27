Shed Grounds Maintenance, based in Clay Cross, won the title of Small Business of the Year at the Enterprising Women Awards, held by the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce.

Nicky Botham, company secretary and director, was also a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year award. She said she was proud that Shed Grounds Maintenance was honoured, having faced tough competition from other nominees.

“We were honoured to be finalists in two categories and delighted to win the Small Business of the Year.

“It was inspiring to be in a room of so many leading East Midlands enterprises, and to hear their stories of success. We were genuinely surprised and so proud to win amongst such high calibre entrants.”

The Enterprising Women Awards are a celebration of the successes of leading business women across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. This year’s awards were the most hotly contested yet, with The Chamber receiving their highest ever number of applications.

Shed Grounds Maintenance was established in 2003, and while it is based in Derbyshire, it has depots across the country. It is a successful national contractor, providing grounds and exterior maintenance services to the commercial sector.