Derbyshire clothing store falls victim to burglary only two days after opening

The owner feels as though this break in has shown him both the 'good and the bad in the community', as locals offer their support to get the business back to normal

Henry George Menswear opened their doors in Ilkeston on Friday 16 November, only to be broken only two days later.

The new clothing store was alerted via social media around 6am that their store had fallen victim to a break-in.

Luke Slaney, the owner of Henry George Menswear, said: "Myself and the shop manager immediately went to the shop.

"When we arrived we saw the damage and called the police, who had already been made aware of the break-in.

"The police arrived around 7.30am and coned the areas off. We had to wait for forensics to arrive until we were allowed to re-enter the store and see the extent of the damage caused.

"It was heart breaking to see all of our work undone in a matter of minutes."

The store, on Bath Street, Ilkeston, was opened a week later than scheduled 'due to the amount of work [the owners] had to undertake to transform the premises' from a bakery into a menswear shop.

Luke added: "A vast amount of Weekend Offender clothing had been stolen, along with the cash draw and several electric items which operated the till - totalling a figure in the thousands.

"With this all said, we will not be beaten by this individual. We are now back open as normal."

The store received help from the local community with 'one lady from boots' bringing chocolate into the store for the staff and CT Glass and Glazing, who repaired the broken glass on the storefront, free of charge.

Owner of CT Glass and Glazing, Chris Taylor, said: "We were just trying to help a local guy out who had only been trading for one day.

"When I read it on Facebook I was appalled. Someone's trying to better themselves and the local community. It was the least we could do."

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The shop was broken into sometime between midnight and 6.15am on Monday 18 November. The shop door was broken and the till and items of stock stolen. We would ask anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting reference 19*617083."

Luke has always lived in Ilkeston and has his own floor-screeding company and he is 'confident in what is required to build a successful business'. He saw the opportunity in retail and with 'the experience of a good friend' is assured that the menswear venture will be a success.

Luke said: "I suppose we have seen the good and the bad of Ilkeston. The bad of the burglary and the good in our close knit community who have offered their support."