Derbyshire Children's & Youth Charity Opens New Charity Shop in South Normanton

The new store was officially opened by Head Alison Spencer and children from The Brigg Infant School, who already benefit from the work of Valley CiDS at their school .

The new Lighthouse Charity Shop is located in the centre of South Normanton and is the charity’s 33rd store, which are all located across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, with the charity’s head office based close by in Swanwick. The new Valley CiDS Lighthouse Charity Shop, will raise income to support the work of Valley CiDS, working with children, young people and their families. This is through their work in schools where they provide a range of activities, along with out-of-school clubs, youth and community work services in local communities and alternative education provision, for young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education.

The shop welcomed customers and others from the local community, including members of the local Parish Council, church leaders and other local organisations, who joined staff, volunteers and trustees from the charity, celebrating the opening of the new shop.

Head and Pupils from The Brigg Infants School Officially Open the Lighthouse Charity Shop

CEO of Valley CiDS, Ian Tannahill said: “ As a charity, we are passionate about connecting and working with local communities and we’re looking forward to connecting more with the South Normanton community, who we already work with, but also want to further are work in supporting local children, young people and families in the area.”

