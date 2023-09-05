Derbyshire charity store celebrates funding over 600 lifesaving missions

Watch more videos on Shots!

Your local air ambulance charity boutique store based in Alfreton is celebrating nine years of funding vital missions for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), as the charity celebrates 15 years of vital service.

The charity store opened its doors on 5 September 2014 and is situated in the heart of the town of Alfreton. Over the past nine years the store has generated an incredible £1,060,793.23 worth of sales for the charity – amazingly funding more than 600 lifesaving missions throughout Derbyshire and further afield.

The store has also received 47,647 bags of generously donated goods, which have provided vital income for the charity, but they continue to require the support of the local community for further donations of new and preloved items.

Within minutes, DLRAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Store Manager Sarah Hall said: “We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their amazing support over the last nine years. Without their support our crews wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions, providing pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most.”

“We still rely on the local community’s support with donations of pre-loved items such as bric-a-brac, clothing and toys to keep our vital missions possible 24/7, 365 days per year,” she added.

The charity is celebrating 50,000 missions and its 15th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.