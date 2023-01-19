The charity was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Action on Postpartum Psychosis, a charity running a peer support service, training, research and lobbying for action on postpartum psychosis, is the local charity set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

Over 2,700 Derbyshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 3,000 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Benefact Group's 12 Days of Giving

Thanking supporters in Derbyshire, Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group. We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards. In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.

“Out of some five million companies in the UK, we are the fourth largest corporate donor and have an ambition to be the largest. As a Group of financial service businesses, uniquely owned by a charity, all available profits go to good causes.”

