Derbyshire charities share £19,800 in grants from Severn Trent Community Fund

Two Derbyshire charities have received over £19,800 in grants from the Severn Trent Community Fund for garden-related projects.

Derbyshire Positive Support has been awarded £9,900 from the Severn Trent Community Fund to create a dedicated garden and growing space to support people whose lives have been affected by HIV — whether as a patient, friend, relative, or carer.

The new garden will offer a peaceful, welcoming environment where individuals can relax and engage in therapeutic activities designed to improve mental and physical wellbeing. It will also act as a vital communal space where people can build friendships, reduce feelings of isolation, and enjoy the benefits of nature in a supportive community setting.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a range of hands-on activities, including planting, growing, and harvesting their own produce. Alongside physical health benefits, the space will promote emotional resilience and social skills through shared projects and group sessions.

Thrivemind

Bally Johal, Charity Manager said: “Our primary approach is one of enablement, actively working with people to overcome the devastating impact that HIV brings and empowering them to live fulfilling lives around their diagnosis. Each person will have their own unique issues and approach, so only a person-centred, tailored response will work.

“Our new garden will provide a nurturing space that promotes healthier lifestyles and skill development. For many people living with HIV, mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression are prevalent, and access to a tranquil outdoor area can significantly enhance wellbeing.”

The project is part of a wider effort by Derbyshire Positive Support to address health inequalities, tackle stigma, and encourage positive lifestyle changes through community-driven initiatives. Studies have consistently shown that spending time in green spaces can lower stress levels, boost mood, and improve physical health outcomes, making projects like this essential to holistic support services.

The garden was officially opened 23 April and will offer regular gardening sessions, wellbeing workshops, and opportunities for community volunteering throughout the years to come.

WFL Garden

A further £9,960 has been received by Thrivemind Village CIC for its Nourish & Flourish project.

Thrivemind Village CIC is a volunteer led community hub that supports individuals of all ages in leading healthy and regenerative lives, hosting food growing workshops, providing free and low-cost healthy meals, and running events and providing room hire to support marginalised and disadvantaged groups within the local community.

Simon Jones, Director at Thrivemind Village CIC, said: “We focus on building community resilience and offer an eco-shop, healthy cafe, kids’ space, change-maker library, and vegan kitchen in a vibrant, creative setting.

“To encourage resilience and self-sufficiency, our workshops teach valuable skills such as seed-planting, home gardening, and food preservation, and empower participants to grow their own food, create self-sufficient systems, and reduce their environmental impact.

“We hope that Nourish & Flourish will create a ripple effect of positive change, building a healthier, more self-sufficient community while addressing the cost-of-living and environmental crises, supporting marginalised groups, and championing sustainable practices.

The team also believes that Nourish & Flourish will deepen existing partnerships with local growing projects and grocers which donate food to an accessible ‘community fridge’ for people in need.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “There has been a huge amount of research on the benefits that the outdoors can have on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing, and these are two fantastic projects that are really making the most of these outdoor spaces to support individuals and their wider communities.

“We’re really pleased that Derbyshire Positive Support and Thrivemind Village CIC were successfully chosen for funding by our independent panel and we’re looking forward to seeing these projects really flourish in the coming years.”

To find out more about the Severn Trent Community Fund, visit stwater.co.ukand search for Community Fund.