Derbyshire car showroom fuelled by incredible first month

A newly launched used car business in Long Eaton is celebrating major sales success after its first 30 days since opening.

NK Motors – The Used Car Centre has hit the road running after opening its new showroom in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton in early April.

In its first month, the showroom generated a massive 82 customer enquiries, converting 43 per cent of them into sales.

With 36 cars sold, from the showroom’s average stock holding of 27 cars on display, the centre’s Instagram account also received more than 25,000 hits.

The Long Eaton showroom.

Sales staff at the used car centre were also buoyed after receiving 18 five-star reviews from happy customers.

NK Motors – The Used Car Centre is part of the NK Motors Group, which operates its flagship Kia dealership in Pride Park, Derby, as well as having another new and used car centre in Chilwell, Nottingham.

Sanj Kumar, group managing director, said: “For a new business, things just couldn’t have gone any better for the team at Long Eaton. It’s been an incredible first month and I’m delighted for them.

“When you’re trying to establish yourself in a new location, you would normally expect a few teething problems, and it usually takes a bit of time for customers to start rolling in.

The Long Eaton showroom

“But it’s been the complete opposite to that. From a standing start, we’ve seen the kind of sales levels you would expect from a long-established business. We’ve clearly launched our new used car business at the right time and in the right location.”

NK Motors, one of the UK’s top performing car dealerships, originally purchased the Long Eaton site 25 years ago. It had been leased to Pidcock Motorcycles since 2014 until that firm entered administration last year.

Sanj Kumar began his own career as a car salesman there until the group outgrew the site and moved the bulk of its operation to its flagship showroom in Orient Way, Pride Park.

Further growth more recently forced NK Motors to search for a new site to house a dedicated used car showroom – at which point Long Eaton became available.

“It was a no-brainer to move back into Long Eaton really,” said Sanj. “And the decision has really paid off.

“We are over the moon with the positive responses and reviews we’ve received from customers – and long may it continue. We’re all really excited to see what happens over the coming months.”

The Long Eaton branch handles all of its administration, accounting, finance, advertising and photography on site, without relying on head office.

Once fully stocked, the showroom has capacity for 80 vehicles, with plans for an overflow showroom for 40 additional cars at another Long Eaton site owned by the group nearby. Cars range from around £5,000 to £50,000 in value.

The decision to expand the group by re-opening its former site created seven new jobs, with a further four in the pipeline. More than 500 candidates applied for the various roles.

The firm spent £100,000 on refurbishments and repairs of the Long Eaton property since getting the keys back in November 2024.

The NK Motors group, which employs 80 staff, turned over around £80m in 2024, with sights set on a milestone £100m turnover this year.

The business leases more than 1,000 fleet cars to large business clients every year as well as selling around 1,000 new Kia vehicles each year and a target of 3,500 used cars in 2025.