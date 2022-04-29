Derbyshire car dealership celebrates 60 years of business - with look back at iconic Toyota models through the years

Ron Brooks is a family business which has been welcoming private and business customers for over 60 years

Founded in 1962, Ron Brooks have held a Toyota franchise at their Ilkeston dealership for half a century, making them one of the longest running Toyota Centres in the UK.

In recent years, the Ron Brooks group have launched a Toyota dealership in Mansfield and opened their doors to their first ever Suzuki Dealership in Mansfield but it’s the Ilkeston Toyota centre for which they have become synonymous.

To celebrate the landmark of 60 years in business, Ron Brooks has analysed 10 of the most iconic Toyota models ever produced.

Ron Brooks has analysed 10 of the most iconic Toyota models ever produced to see how the cars have changed over the years.

As well as the striking change in style and design one key finding was just how much bigger the cars we’re driving are.

What they found:

● All 10 models have got both wider and heavier

● 9/10 have got longer (only the Supra shrunk)

● 7/10 got taller (the Prius, Land Cruiser and Crown all got smaller)

● The Land Cruiser has increased the most in length, 22% longer than it’s 1951 counterpart

● The Tacoma has grown the most in height, 14% taller than the ‘95 version

● The Corolla has got both wider and heavier than any other modelIn 2018, the Ilkeston Centre was awarded the Toyota Retailer of the Year throughout the whole of the UK.

All models have got both wider and heavier

In 2019, they were awarded the Franchise Dealership of the Year Award at the Motor Trader Industry awards.