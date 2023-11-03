Derbyshire cafe owners fear landslip road closure could kill their business

Cafe owners in a Derbyshire village fear they could become the next victim of a year-long landslip road closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leon White, 34, and Freya Fleming, 35, have run the Chase Cafe in Leashaw, Holloway, for the past 18 months but, for nearly a year of that time, the road to their business has been closed to vehicles.

In November 2022 heavy rainfall caused a 40-metre landslip on Leashaw, between Crich and Matlock, and in January this year the road slipped again in further downpours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr White told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the continued closure of the route has already caused three businesses – a pub, a shop and a post office – to close and he fears the cafe could become the fourth.

Leon White, co-owner of Chase Cafe in Leashaw, Holloway. Image from Leon White.

He says communication from Derbyshire County Council over when the route would reopen has been sub-par. This includes a moving series of dates for when the road would be reopened, all of which have come and gone, with the route still closed.

The last date the cafe and locals were given for the route to reopen was October 31 – to reopen November 1, which has now passed, with no further date provided. A listing for the closed route on One.Network currently says the road could be closed until January 31, 2024, but this has not been communicated to residents and businesses.

Mr White says even a long-distant date would be helpful so that long-term business decisions could be made. What has added insult to injury, he says, is the lack of “businesses open as usual” signs deployed by the county council, which it usually displays on road closures. This has meant that would-be customers have been turning away, assuming the cafe is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Leon said he suggested putting up their own signs to indicate that businesses were open as usual but claims the county council said this could see the cafe owners served with £300 fines for obstructing the highway.

The Leashaw landslip in Holloway. Image from Leon White.

The surrounding community has been hit hard by landslips, with the nearby Lea Road having been closed for nearly three years. Following heavy rainfall in January 2020, a 45-metre stretch of Lea Road slipped and was not reopened until December 2022, with breeding salmon also delaying repair works.

Both landslips and extensive delays have led to extensive traffic disruption with vehicles forced onto less viable routes for long periods of time, with significant diversions. When Leashaw first slipped, the county council had provided an estimated six-month completion of repairs. Four months later, in March, the council said the new estimated completion was July 29 – eight months on from the incident.

A further month later, in April, residents and business owners were told by county council officials that the Leashaw landslip would not be another three-year ordeal, Mr White said. The first apparent appearance from workers on site was July 12 – 17 days before it was due to be complete – for a few days after media attention on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design for the works was not signed off until September, two months after the last-provided completion deadline and with a new completion date of October 31.

The Leashaw landslip in Holloway. Image from Leon White.

Now, a public meeting is said to have seen Cllr Charlotte Cupit, county council cabinet member for highways, say the landslip could “take years to fix” and says that the earliest date for any completed plans to be drawn up will be “next summer”. The county council was approached for comment but has not yet responded as of this article’s publication.

Mr White told the LDRS: “We have put all of our life savings into this business and we do not want to be the fourth business to close. People need to be able to come and see us and to know we are still open. The last date we were told was October 31 – to reopen November 1 – and that is clearly not going to happen.

“We have been told it is Severn Trent’s fault and we have been told it is the county council’s fault and the buck is just being passed around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t care if it takes a year or two more to get fixed but I need to know for the security of the business. We can’t make decisions without that. It was supposed to be fixed months ago. It is a struggle at the moment and it has all been a bit of a nightmare.”

Crich Parish Council outlined in January that the landslip in Leashaw is particularly complex because the land which was still moving at the time contains a water main, two gas mains, a BT cable, an electricity cable, a sewer pipe and a highway drainage pipe.

The county council has previously outlined that Severn Trent had installed concrete anchor blocks at each of the landslips to protect its infrastructure and the authority was working with the water provider to enable a single lane of traffic to use Leashaw.

It said debris, including stonework. needed to be removed from the landslip to reduce the amount of weight and improve drainage and then the site would be monitored to assess any potential further movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad