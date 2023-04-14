The Midlands Family Business Awards recognising success, achievement and innovation is back after a three-year break following the pandemic.

Finalists in ten categories have been announced and they will meet independent judging panels as well as being entered into the People’s Choice Award which is a public vote to find the favourite family business.

The contenders include:

Sisters Charlotte Perkins and Annabel Jackson Prow run the Midlands Family Business Awards (photo: Chris Vaughan Photography/Wilson Organisation)

Leabrooks butcher Owen Taylor & Sons is a finalist in two categories – Family Business of the Year and Manufacturing Excellence.

Alfreton business S. Brown Paving is a finalist in the Construction & Property Excellence category.

Ilkeston hotel and golf complex Morley Hayes is bidding to be crowned Employer of the Year.

Belper’s Slenderella Wholesale Ltd and Heanor’s Recruit 2 You are contenders for Best Small Family Business.

Ambitions Personnel, which has an office in Derby, is in the running for Director of the Year, with Amanda Watson named among the finalist.

HSG UK, based in Derby, is a contender in the Sustainability category.

The black-tie awards ceremony will be held on June 29 and funds raised at the event will be donated to the award’s chosen charity for 2023 – Move Against Cancer.

Midlands Family Business Awards co-founder Charlotte Perkins, who is group managing director of The Wilson Organisation, said: “We’ve had so many amazing applications this year, and the high calibre of entries continues to demonstrate the exceptional standard of family businesses in the region.

“It’s fantastic to be bringing the awards back after a three-year break and an honour to announce our incredible finalists who we wish the very best of luck when faced with the judges panel in the final round.

“We look forward to welcoming them to our summer ceremony to celebrate in style.”

More information about the awards, can be found on the Midlands Family Business Awards website, visit: www.familybusinessawards.co.uk