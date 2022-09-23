Derbyshire butcher celebrates Britain’s Best Meat Pie award

Phil Harrison from Chesterfield who created the winning product has been Bakery Manager for nearly four years at Owen Taylor and Sons in Leabrooks.

He said said “We’ve created some interesting products at Owen Taylor’s but this one the team and I are especially proud of.

"We have access to top quality ingredients to work with here at Leabrooks which really helps. I tried to think what would feel modern and a great product for summer.”

Phil has always had a passion for food and flavours having worked previously in an artisan Patisserie in France and the Eden Project amongst others.

The Catering Award was presented to MD Richard Taylor and some of management team, by America’s Got talent Winner Paul Zerdin, at the ceremony of the Meat Management Awards held at Hilton Metropole Hotel, Birmingham.

The butchers have a retail shop and deliver to pubs, restaurants, and other catering venues throughout the East Midlands.

Richard said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Catering Butcher Award for the second year running which is an incredible achieved and to do this on our 100th year fills me with pride of what our employees, my father and grandfather have achieved over the years”.

Owen Taylor and Sons source meat from Farm Assured farms in Derbyshire and the neighbouring counties.