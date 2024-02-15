Derbyshire businessman and owner of Barron McCann acquires leading tech firm Retail Assist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Watson, executive chairman and owner of leading independent technology service provider Barron McCann, has obtained Nottingham-based Retail Assist, whose clients include the likes of Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Vue International.

Established in 1977, Barron McCann provides IT installation and maintenance services, solution design and hardware procurement within the retail, hospitality, leisure, and retail banking sectors. Headquartered in Derby with over 300 employees, Barron McCann serves many leading brands throughout the UK and Europe, supporting over 21,000 sites.

This acquisition is the next step in a successful and collaborative partnership between Retail Assist and Barron McCann, spanning over 15 years. By bringing together their strengths and expertise, the two companies will become a powerhouse for technology, providing innovative solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of the retail and hospitality industries whilst providing the platform for successful expansion into new sectors.

Barron McCann's Scott Watson (left) and Kevin Greathead of Retail Assist.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Barron McCann and embark on this exciting new chapter," said Kevin Greathead, Managing Director of Retail Assist. "Through our strategic partnership, we will deliver increased value and enhanced capabilities for our customers. Our shared vision for growth and customer-centric focus sets the stage for continued success."

Scott Watson, Managing Director of Barron McCann said: "We are excited for Retail Assist to join the Barron McCann family. We have spent the past 15 years collaborating on numerous projects and we have built a strong partnership through our shared commitment to providing the very best service to our customers. This acquisition formalises our partnership, bringing award-winning managed services and leading ERP software solutions to our group's ever-growing service portfolio."

Alan Watson, Executive Chairman and Owner said: “I am delighted to welcome Retail Assist to the Barron McCann group of companies. This is the latest step in our group expansion strategy, ensuring we provide a wider and more diverse portfolio of leading services. Our combined offering will present a new value proposition to our existing customers whilst spearheading our expansion into new sectors.”

The move brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to their diverse customer bases.

Retail Assist's IT managed services and software solutions have been trusted by the biggest names in retail and hospitality for over 25 years, underpinning the success of an impressive portfolio of major high street brands such as Harvey Nichols, Morrisons, Best Food Logistics, Ted Baker, Slater Menswear, Vue Cinemas, Hobbycraft and Mint Velvet. With an impressive customer portfolio, awards heritage, and a talented team of 140 people, Retail Assist supports over 2,850 sites across the globe.