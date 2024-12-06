Derbyshire businesses plant over 1,800 trees in South Derbyshire

Outdoor clothing brand RAB, Mount Cook Adventure Centre, and The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust teamed up to plant 1,800 trees in the Derbyshire village of Wirksworth during National Tree Week!

Hazel, hawthorn, holly, birch, oaks, and a wide selection of other trees, carefully selected by The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, were planted by a team of 20 hardworking volunteers over a 6-hour period. The previous grazing field was totally transformed on the 26th of November with saplings. In the next 5 years, the area will begin to look like a real woodland.

The patch of land, called “Millers Green,” overlooks the Ecclesbourne Valley on the edge of Wirksworth and has recently been acquired by “Into The Great Wide Open” to turn into a conservation project. Wild Roots CIC, a Wirksworth-based organization dedicated to creating social impact through outdoor craft and interaction with nature, has been working hard at Millers Green over the last year.

The tree planting on this scale will not only help rewild the area and become a home for the foxes, badgers, hares, and deer that already inhabit the land, but will also help hold water in the land and out of the River Ecclesbourne. This, in turn, will prevent flooding and protect properties – a rare win for both humans and nature.

Mount Cook Adventure Centre is based near Matlock and provides outdoor activities like rock climbing and archery.

The River Ecclesbourne feeds into the River Derwent, which flood the A6 at Ambergate and Matlock nearly every year, so tree planting in this area and have a long term positive impact for homeowners and business owners throughout South Derbyshire.

Planting trees on this scale also helps reduce carbon, provides food and shelter for bird and insect life. Even the plastic guards to protect the delicate trees from hungry deer will be recycled for future use.

The volunteering team was made up of Wild Roots CIC’s long-term participants and a large cohort of RAB’s creative and marketing team, who tackled the trees with relentless enthusiasm. The day was organized by Mount Cook Adventure Centre, a Wirksworth-based outdoor activity centre with a mission to provide access to the outdoors for all, as part of their corporate social responsibility offering. Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Wilder Communities Officer guided the day with expert knowledge on tree distribution and giving the saplings the best chance of survival.

The Marketing Manager at Mount Cook Adventure Centre said, “Giving back to our local community and creating something for future generations is core to what we do at Mount Cook. RAB has made a long-term difference to the landscape by dedicating their time and enthusiasm to this worthy cause. Unsurprisingly, they all had great clothes to tackle the November weather, and we kept morale high with a hot lunch and plenty of tea.”

The Wildlife Trust led the day.

“We hope in the years to come we will be able to bring groups of children to enjoy this woodland and teach them about the importance of rewilding. The whole planting day felt full of hope for the future and the sense we were doing something meaningful.”

National Tree Week 2024 runs from the 23rd of November to the 1st of December and encourages autumn tree planting across the country and appreciation of all the good trees do for the environment. From offsetting carbon emissions to providing a habitat for bio-diverse wildlife, extra trees can bring a range of benefits to South Derbyshire.

Another 200 trees are planned to be planted, alongside a wildflower meadow to encourage diverse insect and bird life.