Derbyshire businesses invited to help shape growth plans after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’s visit

Amber Valley Borough Council has launched a new Business Survey to gather insight from local companies and shape the borough’s economic future, building on the momentum of a recent visit from the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor visited Ferrero in Alfreton on 10 April for a business roundtable attended by major employers including Berry Global, Denby Pottery, Wheeldon Brothers, National Gas, Atlas Composites, Vaillant, David Nieper, Railway Project Services and Ferrero.

The roundtable, also attended by Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth and Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, focused on supporting growth, investment, and job creation in Amber Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leader used the opportunity to outline the council’s ambitions for sustainable development and stronger local partnerships.

Chancellor of the Exchequer visits Amber Valley

As a next step in delivering on those ambitions, the council is asking all businesses, regardless of size or sector, to take part in the Amber Valley Business Survey.

This is an opportunity for local businesses to voice their experiences, challenges, and aspirations, helping the council shape services and support that reflect the real needs of the local economy.

Whether you're a start-up, family-run business, or major employer, your insights matter. The survey will inform a wider economic assessment and directly influence future strategies and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams said: “We were proud to showcase Amber Valley’s potential to the Chancellor, from our world-renowned heritage brands to the innovators leading the way in green technology and manufacturing.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP talks business with Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams

“That visit highlighted the energy and ambition that exist across our borough, and listening to our local businesses is just as important as hosting national conversations.

“The Amber Valley Business Survey is our next step, giving every business, no matter the size, the chance to voice their experiences, challenges, and aspirations.

“Their input will shape how we invest, how we plan, and how we support our economy over the next three years. This is about creating the conditions for growth that works for everyone, rooted in real local insight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey is a key part of an economic review funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which will be delivered by an independent consultant. Responses will provide vital data evidence to inform targeted support, skills development, and investment in local growth.

Businesses can complete the online survey in under 15 minutes between 5 May and 30 June 2025.

To take part and help shape Amber Valley’s economic future, visit www.ambervalley.gov.uk/businesssurvey.