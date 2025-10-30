Derbyshire business owner shortlisted for national Net Zero 50 List – public vote now open

David Brown of Hoe Grange Holidays, nominee for Net Zero 50 List

Local farmer and tourism business owner David Brown has been shortlisted for the prestigious Net Zero 50 List – and now needs public support to make the final cut!

Co-founder of Hoe Grange Holidays between Ashbourne and Bakewell, David is just one of 100 people across the UK recognised for driving real change towards a Net Zero future. He has been shortlisted alongside leading politicians, professors and corporate sustainability pioneers.

His nomination celebrates David’s tireless work championing sustainable tourism and helping small rural business across the Peak District and beyond to embrace greener practices.

David and his family have spent nearly 20 years transforming their working farm into an award-winning eco holiday destination, known for its accessible log cabins, spacious glamping pods and strong sustainability credentials.

He has been the visionary behind installing a wide range of renewables, leading to a 77% reduction in carbon footprint over the last two years. He farms the land using sustainable techniques too.

But David’s impact reaches beyond the farm gate. Often found giving up his time to mentor other small businesses across the region, speak at sustainability events, or shape local strategy, he’s become a go-to voice for small business sustainability in the countryside.

And he had no idea he was even nominated!

“I got the email and assumed it was a mistake,” says David. “But it’s amazing to be recognised, and if sharing what we’ve done helps others to go greener too, then that’s a win!”

Voting for the Net Zero 50 List is open now and the results will be announced on 28 November at a reception at the House of Lords.

With public voting deciding who makes the final 50, the Hoe Grange team are urging the local community to get behind their green hero.

Vote now at: https://awards.digileaders.com/NetZero50-Vote

“This is my dad all over,” says daughter Caroline, who now works alongside her parents in the business. “He’s not one for the spotlight, but he’s worked so hard – not just on our own sustainability journey, but to bring others along with him. It would mean so much to get him onto that final list!”

With the Peak District’s future so closely tied to responsible tourism and environmental protection, David’s story shows how small local businesses can lead the way and why our region should be proud!

Voting closes soon – help get a Derbyshire voice into the national top 50!