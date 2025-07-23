Derbyshire business join forces with national discounts platform to champion accessible driving for the disabled community

Derbyshire-based business, Mobility in Motion has partnered with national disability discount platform Purpl to make driving more accessible for the UK’s 1.9 million disabled motorists.

Verified Purpl members can now get 10% off their first order of essential vehicle adaptations such as, hand controls, steering aids, and hoists.

The accessible driving aids and vehicle adaptations company, Mobility in Motion, will provide disabled customers with 10% off their first order. The discount will allow 1.9 million disabled drivers to save on accessibility equipment such as hand controls, pedal modifications, steering aids, and more. Passengers can also save on hoists and swivel seats.

Woman driving adapted vehicle

Studies show a notable accessibility gap in transport, with disabled people making fewer overall trips compared to their non-disabled counterparts. Accessibility tools by Mobility in Motion work to address the issue by enabling disabled people to feel more confident behind the wheel.

To access the discount, customers need to sign up for the discount platform, Purpl, and verify their disability status with accepted documentation such as PIP, DLA, Blue Badge, Disabled Bus Pass, Disabled Persons Railcard and Access Card. Members can be verified by Purpl within a matter of seconds, and their discount code is quoted when talking to the UK-based support team about the help they need to get back on the road.

The collaboration between the two brands was set into motion at the Disability Smart Awards in April this year, where both companies went home as winners in their categories, with Georgina Colman winning the ‘Disability Smart Leader’ Award and Mobility in Motion winning the award for ‘Disability Smart Customer Experience’ in the small business category.

“This partnership is about creating real value for our communities,” said Bruce Lauder, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mobility in Motion. “Georgina’s passion for helping others and her commitment to making everyday life more affordable for disabled people is something we deeply admire. Working together allows us to combine our strengths and empower the disabled community with meaningful content and practical tools to help when driving.”

As part of this collaboration, Mobility in Motion and Purpl Discounts will co-create engaging content that shines a spotlight on accessible driving, carry out authentic product reviews from the perspective of disabled users, and highlight exclusive deals and discounts designed to ease the cost of essential goods and services.

Georgina Colman, Founder of Purpl Discounts said,

“I know firsthand how important it is for our community to maintain our independence, and being able to have solutions like adapted steering wheels goes a long way. Mobility in Motion is doing amazing work by creating these tools, and I’m so proud that we’ve been able to partner with them to offer a valuable deal for our members. I hope that through this, we can make driving more accessible and enable disabled people to feel more independent.”