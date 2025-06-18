Derbyshire brand Rab leads outdoor industry standard for product sustainability claims

Derbyshire outdoor brand Rab has led the Material Facts Collective, a group of global outdoor brands publishing a formalised and unbranded sustainability data methodology for others to adopt.

A group of global outdoor brands forming the Material Facts Collective have launched a full implementation toolkit for accurate product sustainability claims. Based on Rab’s Material Facts methodology, the new toolkit has input from leading brands and retailers across the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada. Public brands include Exped, Go Outdoors, Oberalp Group, Rab, Red Equipment, and Tiso.

The Material Facts methodology initially launched by British outdoor brand Rab (owned by Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.) in October 2023 is a transformative approach for the outdoor industry. It enables clear and standardised product data to be transparently shared with consumers and retailers. This methodology supports responsible decision-making for sourcing and purchasing, ensuring compliance with upcoming ESG legislation.

Material Facts offers consumers transparent product sustainability data at point-of-sale, first iterations include recycled content %, PFAS status, and country of manufacture. Future criteria proposals include material type, certifications, sources, repairability and durability.

Public brands of the Material Facts Collective.

The Collective, launched in September 2024 on Rab’s initiative and supported by the European Outdoor Group, is a collaborative group of brands that have taken this methodology to the next level, determined to standardise product sustainability data for the whole industry.

The revised methodology has been tested and improved by brands forming The Collective representing apparel and hard goods; building a robust, scalable solution that works for new categories and new data criteria.

A full implementation toolkit has been developed to support brands in adopting this revised methodology, including:

Methodology document: Detailing the steps, calculations, and assumptions

Calculations template: Allowing brands to check calculations as they engage with the methodology

New Criteria: Detailing proposals for future table developments

Communications guidelines: Defining how brands will communicate Material Facts data

Business case: Securing internal buy-in and resource.

Joanna O’Flynn, Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Manager at Tiso Group says: “A simple data table, in a standard format, with a clear and transparent tested methodology, is becoming vital. We can share this data with our consumers and reassure ourselves that we are working with brands that take the challenge of communicating sustainability metrics seriously. Playing an active role in the working group has allowed me to present the needs of a retailer firsthand as we have shaped the communication, methodology, and outputs of the Material Facts Collective.”

Cat Heraty, Lead Designer/ Product Developer at Red Equipment adds: "As an equipment brand, finding a way to communicate sustainability data has been a challenge we know we had to address. Working with world-class technical apparel brands and retailers, challenging their thinking, sharing our approach and ideas, and together fine-tuning on the methodology and outputs of the Material Facts Collective has provided the solution we were looking for.”

Richard Leedham, CEO of Equip Outdoor Technologies, owner of brands Rab and Lowe Alpine concludes: “When launching Material Facts back in 2023 as a market-first, we knew that we did not want to keep it to ourselves but share it with the industry. Together, as a network of leading brands, we can efficiently develop sustainability data in a clear and transparent way, that drives efficiencies, meets consumer and retailer needs, and prepares us all for the upcoming legislation. The Collective has provided this methodology and the tools to succeed. We now need the industry to take this to the next level and move it forward.”

The first phase of the Material Facts Collective has now concluded. The working group will meet later in 2025 and review how the methodology can be further improved based on brands’ feedback and adoption.

All Material Facts resources and downloadable content can be found on the European Outdoor Group website here.