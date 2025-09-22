Derbyshire brand consultancy start-up to expand the team after seeing remarkable growth in first 18 months

Founders of an award-winning Derbyshire brand strategy consultancy are growing their team after seeing remarkable growth in their first 18 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Clutterham and Jenny Jarvis, founders of unique brand and human transformation business Q Branch Consulting, have seen growth of more than 40 per cent in their first 18 months, defying the UK business consultancy market which contracted by 3.4 per cent in 2024.

The company is now expanding into new offices in Melbourne and hiring an additional consultant. This growth comes after a highly successful start, which included winning their first award, securing a contract with the NHS, and attracting their first international clients from the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success also extends to their monthly "Leading Boldly" podcast, which now has an impressive 8,000 subscribers and an average global audience of 6,000 listeners per episode.

Matt and Jenny Q Branch

Shortlisted in the Start Up category of the prestigious East Midlands Business of the Year Awards 2025, to be unveiled on October 16, Q Branch Consulting last year won the Outstanding Collaboration category of The Business Desk’s Business Masters East Midlands awards for its work with male suicide prevention charity Tough to Talk.

Matt and Jenny – who are partners in life as well as in business – have also won such a strong reputation for their work that each has been asked to be strategic advisors on the boards of businesses which value their vision.

Q Branch Consulting's unique approach is a fusion of its founders' expertise. Matt, a former lighting designer turned brand strategy expert, has worked with some of the world’s biggest names, including Gucci, Samsung, EE, and Bacardi. Jenny is a Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) trained life and performance coach who helps people with leadership, teams, personal growth, confidence, and relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultancy's ethos is that no business can truly change without the right leadership mindset. They work with companies on transforming their brand and their people simultaneously. A "clarity day" with business leaders allows Q Branch to create a comprehensive roadmap with the tools needed for growth.

Jenny and Matt in their new offices in Melbourne

The founders are now expanding the team to offer an additional consultant who will lead the operational change aspect of the business.

"Jenny and I are incredibly proud of the success we've seen at Q Branch Consulting in our first 18 months," said Matt Clutterham. "This kind of growth comes from a lot of hard work combined with an absolute clarity of vision. We attribute our success to focusing on both brand and people development. Our goal is to help brands achieve a bold new outlook by thinking like the world's biggest businesses. Big, successful brands know exactly who they are, and that's the mindset we want to instil in our clients."

Jenny Jarvis added: “With our expanded team, we’ll be able to offer businesses everything they need to achieve success. We can now transform their people, brand, and operations, providing them with all the tools they need to step into the future with clarity and confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the business’s clients is the multi award-winning The Spa at Breedon Priory in the picturesque village of Wilson near Melbourne.

Spa owner Sigourney Gates said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Q Branch over the past five months.

“From our very first management meeting, we felt reassured and supported on our brand transformation journey. Their team took the time to truly understand our business, helping us identify gaps within the spa industry and positioning us to stand out in what is often a crowded marketplace.

“With their guidance on marketing, branding, and service delivery, we’ve been able to strengthen our reputation for first-class experiences while also maximising profitability. Their approachable nature and ease of contact have been invaluable, ensuring we always had expert advice and support exactly when we needed it.

"Thanks to Q Branch, our brand feels more confident, distinctive, and aligned with the exceptional guest experience we pride ourselves on delivering at The Spa at Breedon Priory.”