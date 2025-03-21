Derbyshire beauty clinic celebrates 30 years in business

The Prestige Beauty Clinic team.

Prestige Beauty Clinic is marking a significant milestone this year - celebrating 30 years of providing top-tier skincare and aesthetic treatments to the local community.

Founded by local entrepreneur Sue Ilic, the clinic has grown from a traditional beauty salon to a forward-thinking aesthetic clinic known for offering cutting-edge services and personalised care.

Originally set up as Prestige Nails, the Belper clinic evolved over the years, and grew into one of the first clinics in the UK to offer Eventis Skin Analysis - and this commitment to staying at the forefront of advanced skincare technology is what Sue attributes to the business’ decades of success.

From Lipo Massage (Endermologie), recommended by plastic surgeons for post-liposuction skin tightening, to Skin Tightening and IPL treatments, the clinic's services are rooted in clinically proven, science-backed technology.

Prestige Beauty Clinic is located at 8 Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1FZ.

“We’ve always believed in offering what truly works,” says Sue.

“Our philosophy has always been results-driven, with a focus on delivering personalised treatments that are backed by expertise and extensive training. We’ve never believed in gimmicky treatments - just real, effective solutions.”

As Prestige Beauty Clinic celebrates its 30th anniversary, Sue reflects on her journey and the strong client relationships the clinic has cultivated.

“Building trust with our clients has always been the heart of our business. We’ve stayed true to our vision, never letting our standards slip, and offering only treatments and products that I truly believe in.”

