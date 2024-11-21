Derbyshire-based specialist enables independent roof tile manufacturer to elevate solar expertise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful launch of its first solar product this year, Burton-based roof tile manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles, has further strengthened its expertise by welcoming Matt Collins to the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Collins, from Swadlincote, rejoins Russell Roof Tiles, having previously worked there for nearly 3 years as a Sales Executive, and brings with him significant solar and renewables expertise, following a four-year stint in the renewables industry.

Taking on the brand-new role of Technical Solar Manager, Matt will enable the firm to expand its reach, boosting the support it offers to builders, specifiers, and contractors across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is using his expertise to support the existing sales and technical teams. Matt is establishing his own network and specification work and assisting in the delivery of installer training and design work, enhancing the manufacturer’s support for its customers. He is also working closely with external SAP assessors to help them meet the evolving demands of UK building regulations for solar panels on new builds, offering RussFast Solar as a suitable solution.

Matt Collins, Technical Solar Manager at Russell Roof Tiles

RussFast Solar, the manufacturer's first solar offering to market, was launched in May this year following 18 months of research and development. As the demand for solar power in the UK continues to increase, the upgraded and improved 480W solar PV panel was introduced in September.

Matt comments: “I’m delighted to be back at Russell Roof Tiles and it’s great to see that the company has continued to evolve with team growth and several new product launches.

“Over the next year, it’s my goal to strengthen our momentum in the solar market. I want to continue to build a robust customer base that considers RussFast Solar its go-to solution, not only due to it meeting all sustainable requirements but the fact that it can be included as part of a full RussSpec Guarantee for added peace of mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Hancox, Corporate Sustainability and Development Director at Russell Roof Tiles, adds: “It is a pleasure to welcome Matt back as he takes on the new role of Technical Solar Manager. He has a wealth of technical knowledge and sales experience in the solar and wider renewables sector, as well as a good understanding of the roofing market which will help us further strengthen our solar portfolio and the support we can provide for our customers.”

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent roof tile manufacturer providing products for primary UK housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs across the country.

As technological advances continue at pace, concrete roof tile manufacturing continues to deliver innovation and choice like never before. Concrete tiles, many of which feature an interlocking design, allow for fast and reliable installation. Manufactured using modern and innovative techniques, Russell Roof Tiles' product range offers durability with profiles and colours designed to replicate traditional clay, stone, and slate tiles.