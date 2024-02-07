Derbyshire-based physiotherapy and sports massage clinic secures £30,000 funding to open a new site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bespoke rehabilitation clinic, located in the heart of Mickleover, tailors their work towards the individual clients' needs and aims to focus on delivering long-term results rather than quick fixes.

Opened in February 2023, Moko Physiotherapy was built for purpose to offer 1:1 physiotherapy, massage, rehab classes, yoga, pilates, and group education workshops. The clinic combines the warm and calming feel of a spa, mixed with rehab equipment and professional healthcare services.

Founder and Director, Katie Ogley, has long aspired to create a distinctive approach to healthcare services and aims for Mako Physiotherapy to combine exceptional quality and science-based treatment in a relaxing and calming atmosphere.

Katie Ogley, Founder and Director of Moko Physiotherapy

Katie has a bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy, a master's degree in Manual Therapy, plus over ten years of experience as a physiotherapist in the NHS. She intends to make it the clinic’s mission to help individuals in pain return to the activities they love.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Katie Ogley, Founder and Director of Moko Physiotherapy, comments: “Creating a state-of-the-art clinic where people feel great after each visit has been my long desire. Thanks to the Start Up Loan from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, I was able to make my dream a reality, and progress my business more than I ever could have done on my own. The support from my adviser was fantastic and made the whole process much more straightforward."

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments: “Katie is clearly very passionate about her business, and working with enthusiastic and committed entrepreneurs is always a pleasure. It has been wonderful to see Katie’s business develop from an idea to a thriving practice.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank commented: “Moko Physiotherapy provides an important service within Derbyshire and I’m proud that we have been able to support Katie on her journey to help individuals in the region.