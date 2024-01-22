Derbyshire-based heat pump installation company endorsed by Which? Trusted Traders
IMS Heat Pumps are one of the UK’s leading specialist installers of Ground Source Heat Pumps and Air Source Heat Pumps, with offices in Dronfield, England and Perth, Scotland. Earlier this year, the consumer experts at Which? closely examined the heat pump installation service at their Derbyshire-based headquarters.
As a company that places the utmost importance on customer satisfaction and raising standards in the renewable heating industry, IMS Heat Pumps Ltd were eager to undergo the rigorous testing process set by Which?. After a comprehensive assessment process that looked at the financial health of the business, complaints process, insurance policies, background checks, installer competencies and customer satisfaction levels, the consumer experts at Which? have officially endorsed IMS Heat Pumps Ltd as a Which? Trusted Trader.
IMS Heat Pumps will display the Which? Trusted Traders logo in its marketing material, online and on social media, to showcase passing the rigorous assessment process and celebrate becoming a Trusted Trader. Customers can now find genuine, moderated reviews of their service on their new Which? Trusted Trader profile, further increasing brand trust and transparency.
The Which? brand is recognised by 94% of people throughout the UK. Which? Trusted Traders is an endorsement scheme run by Which? that recognises reputable traders who successfully pass an assessment process carried out by our trading standards professionals. If customers see the "Trusted Traders" logo, they will know that the service has been accredited by Which? Trusted Traders.
Emma Bohan, Managing Director at IMS Heat Pumps Ltd said:
“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of every member of staff at IMS, we’re incredibly proud to have been officially endorsed by Which?. This accreditation highlights our commitment to providing the highest quality of service and expertise to our customers.
Buying a heat pump can be a confusing process, and by partnering with a credible and trusted brand like Which?, we are able to provide our customers with peace of mind and clarity when it comes to making sustainable heating choices, and we look forward to continuing to deliver reliable, efficient, and sustainable heating solutions to homes and businesses across the UK."