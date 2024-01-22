Derbyshire-based heat pump installation company endorsed by Which? Trusted Traders

IMS Heat Pumps Ltd, a specialist Heat Pump installation company based in Dronfield, Derbyshire have achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Which? Trusted Trader after meeting the stringent criteria of the prestigious consumer organisation, Which?.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

IMS Heat Pumps are one of the UK’s leading specialist installers of Ground Source Heat Pumps and Air Source Heat Pumps, with offices in Dronfield, England and Perth, Scotland. Earlier this year, the consumer experts at Which? closely examined the heat pump installation service at their Derbyshire-based headquarters.

As a company that places the utmost importance on customer satisfaction and raising standards in the renewable heating industry, IMS Heat Pumps Ltd were eager to undergo the rigorous testing process set by Which?. After a comprehensive assessment process that looked at the financial health of the business, complaints process, insurance policies, background checks, installer competencies and customer satisfaction levels, the consumer experts at Which? have officially endorsed IMS Heat Pumps Ltd as a Which? Trusted Trader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IMS Heat Pumps will display the Which? Trusted Traders logo in its marketing material, online and on social media, to showcase passing the rigorous assessment process and celebrate becoming a Trusted Trader. Customers can now find genuine, moderated reviews of their service on their new Which? Trusted Trader profile, further increasing brand trust and transparency.

Lee Brown, Operations Director and Emma Bohan, Managing Director at IMS Heat Pumps Ltd.

The Which? brand is recognised by 94% of people throughout the UK. Which? Trusted Traders is an endorsement scheme run by Which? that recognises reputable traders who successfully pass an assessment process carried out by our trading standards professionals. If customers see the "Trusted Traders" logo, they will know that the service has been accredited by Which? Trusted Traders.

Emma Bohan, Managing Director at IMS Heat Pumps Ltd said:

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of every member of staff at IMS, we’re incredibly proud to have been officially endorsed by Which?. This accreditation highlights our commitment to providing the highest quality of service and expertise to our customers.