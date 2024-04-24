'Derbyshire based firm is fastest growing in East Midlands' reveals Growth Index

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garnalex, a Derbyshire-based aluminium extrusion specialist, is the fastest growing company in the East Midlands region, in the Growth Index 2024, the annual ranking of the 100 fastest-growing companies in the UK.

Garnalex comes in at No. 9 in the UK Top 100 with a compound annual growth rate of 171.07 per cent. There are six companies from the East Midlands in the Top 100 fastest growing companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, ORESA Growth Index is the definitive ranking of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales, created to celebrate the companies that have supercharged growth and the leaders that have inspired and driven it. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over their last two financial accounting years (including filings up to February 2024). The ranking shines a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK, championing good growth and the equitable democratisation of business opportunity in the UK.

Roger Hartshorn, CEO of Garnalex

The six companies from the East Midlands whose phenomenal growth has secured them a place in the UK’s Growth Index 2024 are:

(No. 9) Garnalex, aluminium extrusion specialists based in Derbyshire, with a CAGR of 171.07 per cent

(No. 37) NMS International, an Africa-focused social infrastructure operator and developer based in Market Harborough, with a CAGR of 100.54 per cent

(No. 55) Small Beer Wholesale, a leading cask and craft beer wholesaler based in Lincoln, with a CAGR of 83.32 per cent

(No. 70) React Group, a full-service commercial cleaning company based in Derbyshire, with a CAGR of 77.07 per cent

(No. 73) Dryad Education, a Leicester-based arts and craft wholesaler aimed at schools, with a CAGR of 76.12 per cent

(No. 99) Yü Group, a multi-utility company for business customers based in Nottingham, with a CAGR of 65.65 per cent.

Orlando Martins said, “The fact that London and the regions around it can produce high-growth champions in so many sectors year after year is testament to its strength in depth, not just in tech and fintech.

“Unfortunately, this seems to mean that the further you get from London, the less likely you are to see high-growth businesses. Lack of skills, insufficient infrastructure and remoteness from investors all contribute to a relative scarcity of regional growth ecosystems. So it is certainly encouraging to see more representation from companies in the North and the South West, despite these factors,” he continued.

Orlanda Martins, founder and CEO of ORESA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Basingstoke-based InstaVolt, the UK’s largest EV fast charging network, achieved number one podium position with an unparalleled exponential compound annual growth of 362.55 per cent.