Derbyshire-based Executive Coach Hilary Farrington champions diversity in coaching

Derbyshire’s own Hilary Farrington, Director of Professional Standards and Supervision at MRA Executive Coaching, is celebrating the graduation of Ella Everett, an Accounts Payable Manager at Specsavers, as part of MRA’s third Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coaching with Confidence Programme.

This milestone is part of MRA’s broader mission to break down barriers within the coaching profession, making qualifications accessible to people from underrepresented backgrounds through fully funded professional coaching diplomas.

From Corporate Leadership to Coaching Confidence: Ella’s JourneyFor Nottingham’s Ella Everett, the programme has been nothing short of transformative. With over 20 years of experience in people management, Ella currently leads a team of 35 at Specsavers. Inspired by her own mental health journey, she joined the DEI Coaching with Confidence Programme to develop skills that would help her better support her team—and prepare for a future where she can help others facing personal struggles.

"This not only gave me more confidence in my role and inspired ideas of how I could support my own team and wider business," said Ella. "But it’s also prepared me for a possible future role supporting people with struggles they face—where action-focused support and a space to think could move them out of limbo and towards a happier life."

Ella Everett, Accounts Payable Manager, Specsavers receives her coaching qualification from Hilary Farrington of MRA Executive Coaching

Ella’s story reflects how coaching can drive both professional and personal growth, equipping leaders with the tools to foster healthier, more supportive workplaces.

A Programme Creating Lasting ChangeFor Hilary Farrington, who lives in Breaston, Derbyshire, the DEI Coaching with Confidence Programme is more than just a qualification—it’s about creating opportunities that many people would otherwise never access.

"If we want to support businesses in building more diverse leadership at the top, then the coaching profession itself must reflect that diversity," said Hilary. "High training costs and a lack of awareness of coaching as a career limit access for many people. That’s why we’re funding 100 new coaches from different backgrounds—to tackle this disparity head-on."

Since launching in 2022, MRA’s DEI Coaching with Confidence Programme has supported 32 graduates from a wide range of backgrounds, including individuals working in refugee and asylum support, youth mentoring, and professionals who have relocated to the UK from Malaysia, India, and beyond.

Looking Ahead in 2025 and BeyondAs MRA Executive Coaching celebrates Ella’s success and the achievements of its third cohort, the organisation is expanding its reach. In 2024, MRA launched a fully funded Coaching with Confidence Programme for B Corp companies, embedding its commitment to inclusion within purpose-driven businesses.

With further cohorts planned for 2025 and beyond, MRA is on track to meet its ambitious goal of funding 100 new diverse coaches by 2032, transforming the coaching profession to reflect the diversity of the society it serves.

"From the lived experiences of our graduates to the transformational impact of our Social Impact Fund, we are shaping a coaching profession that truly reflects the society we live in," added Hilary.

For more information on the DEI Coaching with Confidence Programme and how to get involved, visit www.https://mraexecutivecoaching.com/dei-coaching-with-confidence/