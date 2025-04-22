Derbyshire-based entrepreneur is using their own experiences to transform Autism support across England - this World Autism Acceptance Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social entrepreneur from the Peak District is transforming Autism support — from NHS hospitals to community services.

April is World Autism Acceptance Month, and Jill Corbyn, founder of Neurodiverse Connection CIC, is leading a growing team of changemakers who are reshaping how Neurodivergent people are supported, especially those most marginalised in mental health and care settings.

Founded in 2020, the organisation works directly with individuals, public services, and policymakers to improve the lives of Neurodivergent people - just like Jill, who was diagnosed as Autistic as an adult - just four years ago. Their work includes reducing long-term segregation in hospitals, creating inclusive resources, and advising on national strategy.

UnLtd, the UK’s foundation for social entrepreneurs, is backing Jill’s work. And Jill was awarded UnLtd’s prestigious Scale Up Award in January 2024 — receiving £17,925 in funding, plus mentorship and strategic support. Since then, Neurodiverse Connection’s annual turnover has grown from £123,000 to over £450,000, and its team has expanded to 12 core staff.

Jill Corbyn, founder of Neurodiverse Connection CIC

Jill said: “There’s a huge gap in Neurodivergent-led support. We’re changing that by showing that people with lived experience are not only valid — we’re experts.”

One of the organisation’s flagship programmes is Culture of Care — a two-year national NHS England partnership focused on improving inpatient mental health care. Jill and their team bring lived experience directly into 64 NHS and private providers, helping embed Autism-informed, trauma-aware approaches that improve the lives of Neurodivergent people.

Jill, 41, worked for years in health and social care consultancy roles, predominantly with Autistic people. This and their own personal journey was the catalyst for launching the CIC and has helped thousands of Autistic people feel more understood, connected, and supported.

Neurodiverse Connection’s website shares a wealth of resources and information and has also grown impressively: unique visitors to the Neurodiverse Connection website grew from 34,000 in 2023 to 85,000 in 2024 and the numbers show that in 2025, the annual number of unique visitors is set to increase by 60% compared to 2024.

Alongside system change, the CIC provides resources, peer support, training, and campaigns that challenge stereotypes and celebrate Neurodivergent identities.

Jill added: “For too long, Neurodivergent people have been spoken about but not listened to. We’re changing that — and showing there’s a better way.”

Learn more about Neurodiverse Connection: ndconnection.co.uk