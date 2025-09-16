Derbyshire-based Denby Pottery achieves 900 carbon free hours in partnership with Power-Zero

The milestone represents 37.9% of the total daylight hours during the UK’s hottest summer on record

Derbyshire-based Denby Pottery has today announced it has achieved 900 carbon-free hours between April and August this year, thanks to its partnership with Power-Zero, a specialist business focusing on assisting businesses to achieve their sustainability objectives through onsite renewable power generation Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) solutions.

This milestone represents 37.9% of the total 2,376.3 daylight hours during the period, showcasing Denby’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. The carbon savings for the same time period amount to 145.2 tonnes of CO₂. This is equivalent to avoiding enough grid electricity to power approximately 239 typical UK homes for a year.

Denby’s solar farm, a 2.1 MW ground-mounted array spanning 2.14 hectares and comprising 2,800 solar panels, generates green energy under a long-term solar PPA. This setup not only powers Denby’s operations but also contributes energy back to the grid, shielding the business from market volatility.

Power-Zero customers, such as Denby, utilise the Power-Zero Optimise Portal, a user-friendly interface that provides real-time visibility into energy generation forecasts. This smart data insight enables businesses to maximise energy efficiency and minimise consumption, making it a market-leading technology that integrates seamlessly into operations.

Simon Mitchell, Commercial Director, Power-Zero, said: “Denby’s carbon-free achievement is something to be celebrated. As two thirds of businesses now worry about rising energy costs, Power-Zero is well placed to help alleviate concerns by helping companies to deliver clean, renewable energy in a cost-effective manner by developing robust onsite solutions through a PPA.

“The results from this summer show Denby now has a long-term solution that not only reduces emissions but also protects against future electricity market fluctuations.”

Dean Barlow, Operations Director, Denby said: “On a good summer’s day, we generate approximately 40–50% of the electricity required for our operations thanks to our partnership with Power-Zero.

“Since we started working with Power-Zero to install our large solar array, they’ve continued to be very communicative at all stages and have helped to shield us from market volatility whilst keeping us committed to our sustainability goals.”