Derbyshire-based communications consultancy celebrates landing three new national accounts
The Matlock agency has been selected to lead the strategy and full-resort marketing for the award-winning Oxwich Bay Hotel in Wales, social media management for The Memoir Club London, a rebranded hotel inspired by the legacy of Virginia Woolf and content marketing for B2B lifestyle and hospitality marketplace LiBi - Love it. Buy it.
Nestled by the beach and in the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Oxwich Bay Hotel has appointed Katie King & Co Ltd to manage the hotel’s end-to-end creative strategy and support a new phase in the property’s 300-year history in Wales.
In London, the agency has relaunched the full suite of social media accounts for The Memoir Club, a literary-inspired hotel in Bloomsbury, following an extensive refurbishment. The agency is managing the hotel's ongoing social media strategy and content creation, supporting its new identity and storytelling-led positioning.
Katie King & Co Ltd is also working with the rapidly growing B2B platform, LiBi - Love it. Buy it. The brand is revolutionising the guest experience for boutique hotels and short-term rentals with trade rate luxury amenities and hotel branded merchandising. The agency will oversee LiBi’s creative content, social media and communications as the company continues to expand.
Katie King, Founder and Creative Director said: “2025 has been a successful year and I’m proud that our portfolio is growing with such distinctive hospitality brands- companies that have been built on passion, place and purpose, which are values that align closely with my own. I’m thrilled that we’ve been selected to support their vision and journey, and it’s a pleasure to work with leading industry professionals, several who I have collaborated with previously.”
To find out more, visit: www.katiekingandco.com
