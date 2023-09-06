Derbyshire-based Artisan Chocolate Shop Secures £10,000 Funding to Launch Its First Store

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hot Chocolaterie, based in Buxton, is an artisan chocolatier that caters for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, hen parties, and personal treats. Its chocolates are handcrafted with complex recipes and unique flavours.

Leanne Brocklehurst, Founder of Hot Chocolaterie, found her love for crafting exquisite chocolates at a young age. With over six years of experience as an expert chocolatier, she decided to open her own chocolate shop.

The funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans has been used to purchase specialised equipment such as the chocolate tempering machine, melanger, microwave, oven, and other equipment. Additionally, it has been used to acquire high-quality ingredients essential for crafting chocolates.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500 – £250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests profits into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Leanne Brocklehurst, Founder of Hot Chocolaterie, comments: “Thanks to the funding, my dream business has become a reality. With all the necessary equipment and a refurbished physical store, I anticipate better-quality chocolates and increased sales. First Enterprise’s support was invaluable. My adviser ensured my application was optimised, and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Simon Mitchell, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments: “Leanne was a pleasure to deal with. She found a terrific location and put a great plan together. Her credentials were outstanding for ownership of a business like this. Leanne was incredibly determined and passionate about launching her dream business and I was delighted we were able to assist.”

