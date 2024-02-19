Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crib Bar in Church Street, Ripley, has been closed since February and now must keep its doors shut indefinitely following the dismissal of an appeal at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, following a three-day hearing.

The court loss will cost owner Robert Askew, who runs the bar through Speed 9761 Ltd, a total of £15,000 – £7,000 to Amber Valley Borough Council and £8,000 to Derbyshire police.

Judge Jonathan Taaffe said he would have made the same decision as the council in February 2023 and would also make the same decision with the new evidence – to revoke the venue’s licence.

The Crib Bar in Church Street, Ripley. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

He said: “I am satisfied that the decision taken at that time was right and not wrong. There have been a number of serious incidents that have been properly recorded and do give me concern.

“Ripley is a small place with a well-known clientele and it is presented that incidents were part and parcel of running a licensed premises. It was presented that serious incidents were run of the mill.”

He said management failed to uphold measures put in place to protect the public either by “choice or ignorance” and said had the venue been run by someone else then the Crib may still be open, with current management dubbed “poor”.

On hearing the result, Mr Askew stormed out of the court, with his partner telling PC Ady Clarke, the licensing officer who submitted the evidence for the initial review “you’ve no idea what you’ve done to our lives”.

The borough council had revoked the bar’s licence, held by Robert Askew, in February 2023 following a case brought by Derbyshire police reporting 47 criminal incidents in the space of 14 months in, outside and close to the bar.

A key part of the Crib’s case was evidence that there had been just as many reported police incidents connected to the neighbouring The Association bar in the 11 months from February 8 2023 to December 22 2023 – 42 in total – since the closure of Crib Bar.

This saw Judge Taaffe question why the borough council and police had not also sought to revoke the licence of The Association, along with that of Crib Bar.

Daniel Penman, on behalf of Derbyshire Police, said the venue and management sought to avoid all blame and take none of the responsibility for issues which took place inside their establishment or as a result of action inside it.

He said since the venue’s closure there was no “favourable” evidence of positive change which would lend to the owner’s case.

Mr Penman said PC Ady Clarke, a licensing officer, had a “good overview of nightlife in Ripley and if crime and disorder is going up, down or remaining constant”.

He said: “On the other hand, you have the individual opinions presented by people who have personal attachments to the Crib which may colour their views of the nighttime economy in Ripley.

“It is inevitable that there will be some movement of crime and disorder now the Crib has closed. They have got a little bit worse but from the perspective of the licensing officer they have improved. There is confirmation bias from the appellant (Mr Askew) that anything that happens in Ripley is confirmation that crime is on the rise in Ripley.

“Mr Askew seems to be of the view that the police and licensing officer have it in for him since the failed 2019 review (of the venue). This is paranoid and without evidence. He says he is trying very hard and views any criticism as sinister.”

He detailed that one missing incident from the venue’s logbook could be “forgivable” but six missing incidents was not. Mr Penman said: “There are too many incidents flying under the radar and the Crib is doing nothing about it, that is the issue at this bar. The headline is 47 incidents and even if this is 13 incidents, that number of incidents is too many.”

Catherine Ravenscroft, representing the borough council, said the 2019 review of the premises should have served as the venue being “put on notice” for any future transgressions.

She said the decision of the borough council ought to be interfered with “lightly”, dubbing it an “appropriate and proportionate” response following scrutiny of all evidence, basing its view on three key incidents – regardless of the overall figure.

Nicholas Leviseur, on behalf of the bar, claimed that many of the reported 47 incidents were not attributable to the venue, saying the actual number was 22 cases in 12 months.

Of these, he said 13 cases resulted in no further action, due to either missing CCTV and a lack of witnesses or evidence, among other issues.

Mr Leviseur said the real crux of the case rested on three “serious” incidents, two of which were a year apart from the first incident.

This, he claimed, showed there was not a consistent issue of crime and disorder at the venue, and none which could have been predicted or avoided by management or staff.

Those three incidents were:

October 31, 2021 – Serious assault involving one man stabbing another man three times in the abdomen after getting into an argument inside the bar and ejected from separate exits. September 4, 2022 – Serious assault involving a man attacking two other men with a small knuckle-duster attached to his keyring which was missed by staff conducted searches. One man was left with a two-to-three inch slash across his chin and a one-inch wound on the right side of his neck, requiring stitches. The second victim was left with a two-inch slash wound across the right side of his face in front of his ear. October 2 – Affray (multiple assaults) in the venue’s rear smoking area, involving around 20 people fighting for 10 minutes. This led to assaults on two police officers, including one being headbutted.

Mr Leviseur said the list of police incidents included those which “could never fairly be attributed to the Crib” including an assault on a taxi driver on December 19, 2021.

He said incidents of affray or “riots” with people “kicking off” ought to focus on how the licensee handled the situation, not attributing the incident itself to management.

Mr Leviseur said: “We do not live in a perfect world. The licensee can’t prevent the inevitable from happening.”

He said when fights break out there are two options, step in with a “truncheon” and “bash them on the head” or say “gentlemen, please stop” and that door supervisors at the venue acted as peacemakers in these situations.

Actions taken by staff were preventative and in the stabbing incident involved door staff “plugging the wound” and potentially making the difference between life and death.

He said: “The question is not what violence began but what steps were taken once it did.”

In the incident which led to police being assaulted, he said: “Once the police attend and once the crowd decided to attack the police it cannot be fairly blamed on the Crib. It is to do with their view of the police and it was deplorable behaviour.”

He said the borough council had considered issues which have been proven wrong, including having insufficient records of incidents – which they say were not reported to the venue – and not having the proper documentation available during an unannounced visit.

Mr Leviseur said: “You say the police have much better overview but those information systems are clearly not very good. The overview missed several serious incidents and should not be relied on.”