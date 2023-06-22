Derbyshire award-writing agency lands finalist places for five top companies at  national awards event at Wembley

Lucinda comments, “We are so thrilled to find out that our clients are finalists in these awards. The results further prove we have a 100% record for our clients’ becoming finalists within the first year of working with them – and four of those clients were brand new in 2023! It’s very exciting and rewarding to know our efforts can generate such fantastic brand exposure for these incredible companies, whilst also helping them enjoy a fantastic celebration of their hard work and achievements. It’s great to know that no matter what industry our clients work in, we can generate positive results for them all.”

Some of the categories the companies are shortlisted for are hotly contested and include Best Enterprising Business, Best New Business, Business Innovation, High Growth Business of the Year and the Sustainability Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the successful clients, Optimise by Recruitment, commented, “We are really grateful to Lucinda and the team at Pure Awards for helping us get this result. It’s the first award we have ever entered and are delighted with the result so far!”

Pure Awards, a local award writing agency run by Lucinda White, based in the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre in Chesterfield recently worked with five companies from five different sectors in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and submitted their entries into the SME National Business Awards. Phorto: Pure Awards

Pure Awards has 20 years experience writing effective marketing content and awards. Lucinda and her team manage the entire awards process from start to finish, from collating the information and evidence, writing and submitting the entries, to preparing the supporting evidence and writing any press releases post event to take advantage of the PR opportunities as they arise.

If you want to be confident that you’re using the right information to present to the judges, make an impact on them in a positive way and enhance your chances of getting to the finals, then call 07900 571189 to book a discovery call with awards writing expert Lucinda.