Derbyshire apprentices see careers kickstarted by Trent & Dove

As part of its drive to support its colleagues to thrive within the workplace, Trent & Dove, based in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, welcomes four apprentices who will gain hands-on experience in a working environment and develop skills across different departments.

Owen Satchwell, Ethan Samrai, Joe Grummett and Freya Harvey, all from Derbyshire, are working towards a Business Administration Level 3 in partnership with Burton & South Derbyshire College.

The new recruits have received support from four apprentices already thriving within Trent & Dove, and using their newly developed skills across different departments.

The educational initiative seeks to address a skills gap within the housing sector – an issue highlighted during last week’s Housing Community Summit.

Hosted by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the national event brought together housing professionals and stakeholders to discuss challenges like training a future-ready workforce and finding solutions to build a more skilled and resilient housing workforce.

Trent & Dove CEO Ursula Bennion said: “We are delighted to welcome our new apprentices and to invest in their futures by equipping them with the essential skills needed to succeed in the workplace.

“With the housing sector facing a growing skills gap, initiatives such as this are crucial in developing the next generation of skilled professionals. By supporting apprenticeships, we are helping to ensure the sector has the talent it requires to address future challenges.

“At Trent & Dove, we are committed to going beyond expectations to transform lives, homes, and communities. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy life, to succeed, and to be treated with respect. Whether on the road, working from home, or in the office, what unites us is a shared commitment to building a better future for all.

“We take pride in our work because we see the difference it makes daily. We continue to achieve and grow by enhancing our skills for the benefit of our colleagues and customers.”

With the support of Trent & Dove colleagues, the new apprentices will acquire skills needed throughout their careers, such as problem-solving, planning, and building confidence with IT systems, communication, and teamwork.

By the end of their journey, they will be ready to take on future opportunities, whether stepping into permanent roles, supporting teams, or carving out a new role altogether.

Meet our apprentices

Owen Satchwell

Aged 18, Owen hails from Swadlincote, completing A-levels in economics, business studies and maths.

Owen wants to transfer his business knowledge into real-life skills within the housing industry.

He is currently a pub barman, and due to his knowledge, friendly attitude, and work ethic, he is often tasked with training new recruits.

At Trent & Dove, Owen can be found within the IT & Digital Transformation Team, building up his technical knowledge and will be supporting the team with their projects.

He said: “I wanted to apply myself to a growing industry. I know there is a lot of pressure in social housing, and I know this is a great place to build up skills within the real world and gain life experience.”

Of Trent & Dove, he says: “This is a well-structured organisation, very organised, and everyone is friendly. I am looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Outside of work, Owen enjoys playing darts and golf socially.

Ethan Samrai

18-year-old Ethan joins us from Derby.

He has worked in customer-facing roles as Customer Advisor at B&Q and Retail Associate at TK Maxx.

He brings a wealth of experience in the customer journey and hopes his time with Trent & Dove will complement that.

He said: “I was looking for apprenticeships as I wanted to grow my knowledge, while earning and becoming qualified. This seems like the perfect role and opportunity.

“The Business Administration Apprenticeship appealed to me because it intrigues me and is something I am passionate about.

“I love meeting new people and having that job security. This will be excellent hands-on experience, and I am looking forward to getting involved.”

Ethan has joined the Development team to provide support and will be getting to know our portfolio of homes while gathering in-depth knowledge on our leasehold and service charges.

Outside of Trent & Dove, Ethan enjoys football, going to the gym and cooking healthy foods.

Joe Grummett

At 22-years-old, Joe, from Swadlincote, has already built up strong interpersonal skills within the telesales industry. Showing a caring side, Joe has also spent the last 16 months as a volunteer at the PDSA.

Joe wants to develop his workplace skillset through an apprenticeship, while gaining qualifications to provide him with everything he needs for a great career.

He said: “I wanted to build up my skills, but university didn’t appeal to me. I wanted hands-on experience, and an apprenticeship is a great way to start on this path.

“It is a great opportunity to prove yourself and try something else.

“Trent & Dove is very inclusive in the community and cares about its customers. You can see that in every area it touches. I love that it makes such a big difference to people’s lives.”

Joe will be found within the Lettings team at first, before moving between departments and gaining a broader understanding of all the working parts of Trent & Dove.

He said: “I am looking forward to it. I am also excited to have the option to move around the business to get an all-around experience.

“I saw this as a great opportunity to gain qualifications, and I couldn’t see any drawbacks.”

Outside of work, Joe enjoys sport - mainly cricket.

Freya Harvey

Freya started her journey at her local restaurant, starting behind the scenes in the kitchen and working her way up to waitressing at the front of house. After gaining three A-Levels at sixth form, Freya worked at a tea room in her hometown of Swadlincote.

Now aged 19, Freya is looking forward to working for Trent & Dove because she views this as an amazing opportunity.

Living in social housing is something Freya is accustomed to.

She said: “Throughout my journey with Trent & Dove, I hope to break the stereotypes of families living in social housing. I know its importance, and I probably wouldn’t be where I am today without it.”

During her spare time, Freya loves to draw and paint, and art is her passion. She loves to visit her favourite gallery, The National Gallery in London, whilst also spending time with her family and her partner as a newly engaged couple.

Trent & Dove has now welcomed eight new apprentices to fill the skills gap in the housing sector

Ethan Samrai joined the Development team

Freya Harvey has started her journey in the Communications department

Joseph Grummett will spend time with the Lettings team before moving across the business