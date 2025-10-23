Derbyshire accountants celebrate record year

One of the leading accountancy firms in Derbyshire has officially rebranded following its merger last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashgates, which was first founded in 1991, has become DJH as part of its transition into the professional services group that now has 16 offices and employs over 750 people across England and Ireland.

The move follows the best year in the Derby-based business’ history, with £6m of annual revenue secured and growing demand for its additional in-house services, including specialist R&D and capital allowance support, commercial funding, estate planning and HR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happens just a week after DJH achieved B Corp certification for the first time, scoring 83.5 points as part of its review by B Lab Goal on its social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

(l-r) David Newborough, Steve Martin, Ian Johnson, Gavin Booth, Arron Anderson and Jonathon Williamson (all DJH Derby).

The high-profile recognition marks a significant milestone for the group, which has been transformed from a traditional accountancy practice into a business that prioritises people and principles alongside strong client service and sustainable growth, whilst also being a powerful force for good.

Steve Martin, Director of DJH Derby, commented: “We have had an excellent 12 months since joining the group, making it an easy step to take on the DJH name in our second year.

“Our existing clients have experienced a seamless transition, and we have also attracted a number of new owner-managed businesses as a result of the complementary services we can offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We are very excited about what the future holds and making full use of the DJH name and the shared expertise and resources of a group that is now in the top 30 accountancy firms in the UK.

“Make no mistake though, we are still very much an accountancy practice committed to the East Midlands region helping local entrepreneurs and SMEs who rely on us to guide them through a whole range of business and finance support - providing advice as well as compliance services.”

DJH Derby is located on Pride Park in the city and provides expertise, support, and advice to businesses on a local, national and overseas basis.