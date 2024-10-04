Derbyshire Accountancy firm BHP invests in future talent with 34 new trainees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BHP, the largest independent accountancy firm in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, has welcomed 34 new trainees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest intake includes 17 graduates, nine non-graduates and eight placement students*. All of the trainees will take part in BHP’s successful training programme, which is run across each of BHP’s five offices, and all its service lines.

The programme provides an opportunity for those looking to break into the finance industry to gain hands-on experience while studying for their professional qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past five years, the BHP training programme has helped over 200 professionals build thriving careers. This year's programme included a two-week induction, where the entire cohort came together with past trainees and team members from all five of BHP's offices to share experiences and learnings.

BHP has welcomed 34 new trainees to the business

Karen Arch, chief people officer at BHP, said: “At BHP, we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

“One of the core values at BHP is about having a positive impact, whether that be on our clients, the communities in which we work or the lives of people who work here.

"Our trainee programme is key to this as not only through each intake do we help create the next generation of advisors, we also ensure that our clients and our own business are able thrive - not just today, but long into the future.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work® we pride ourselves on being a supportive workplace that always keeps the wellbeing and future success of our people at the forefront of our business.”