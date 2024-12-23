Derby’s oldest nursing home ends 2024 on a high after winning a string of awards

Brookfields Private Nursing Home

Staff and residents of Derby’s oldest nursing home are ending the year on a high after it won a string of top awards in 2024.

Brookfields Private Nursing Home on Burton Road has been crowned with a series of accolades this year after impressing judging panels for the high quality of its nursing care as well as the warmth with which residents have been included in a full range of activities designed to help them live life to the full.

In 2024 Brookfields won the Excellence in Nursing category of the Business Awards UK, which also crowned it Best Nursing Care provider, as well as Care Home of the Year.

Brookfields was also highly commended in the Care Home of the Year category of Health Innovation East Midlands’ 2024 Care Awards.

Celeste Turner and Lucille Parsisson of Brookfields with 95-year-old resident Muriel Davis

Not just that, it has been crowned Nursing Home of the Year three times over the past few years by the Central England Prestige Awards.

Brookfields’ programme of activities includes a weekly quiz which is highly competitive and involves everyone in the home – staff and residents alike – who put their general knowledge to the test in teams.

Keen quizzer and Brookfields resident Muriel Davis, 95, said it was the highlight of her week.

“I just love it here,” said Muriel. “I’ve always said it’s like a big family. I love every one of them. They are all lovely, kind and gentle. I have lovely chats. There are so many people around you here. If I’d been back at my flat, I wouldn’t have all these lovely people to talk to.

“I love the big quiz. I can’t wait for that. I just like answering questions! We have teams and it’s a bit cutthroat!”

Brookfields is Derby’s longest-running private nursing home having been converted from a house by Joan and Peter Turner who bought it in 1968. The first resident was Alfred Bowmer, of Bowmer + Kirkland. Since 1994 the home has been managed by Joan and Peter’s daughter, Celeste, with the help of a large team of 58 employees.

The Brookfields’ team includes qualified nurses and is well established with long serving staff members. The home caters for residents with all kinds of needs, from those with simple social requirements to patients with a degree of dementia. It also has a specialism in neurological conditions such as Motor Neurone Disease.

Brookfields runs a busy schedule of activities including quizzes, exercises, bingo, gardening, flower arranging, cheese and wine tasting, plus trips that residents have asked for during their regular meetings.

Imaginative staff have come up with video tours of faraway destinations complete with matching food and drink specially sourced so that residents get the feel of a holiday abroad.

Brookfields also employs a hairdresser and manicurist to help residents look and feel their best. There is even a piano in the lounge which is regularly played by a resident and visitors and themed ideas such as ‘Blind Date’ with a mystery book.

There are regular charity coffee mornings; a travelling library, newspaper delivery for those who request it and games such as ‘memory tray’ to help maintain active minds.

Owner Celeste Turner said: “We’re very proud to be recognised for our continuing good work through these awards. At Brookfields it’s central to our ethos that we will look after people to the full until the end of their journey.

“We pride ourselves on providing a very bespoke and comprehensive package for residents which includes social care, nursing and personalised services as needed – and in doing so, we facilitate people to continue to live their normal lives as much as is possible. We want people to enjoy living here as much as in their own home and to live as fulfilled a life as they can.

“We make sure every moment of people’s time here is spent as fully as it can be, doing what they want to do. We treat everyone with respect and dignity and we have people from all walks of life living here.

“I’m delighted and extremely proud that the nursing home started by my parents is still flourishing today – these awards are for all our brilliant staff who come to work with a smile every single day.”