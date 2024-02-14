Derby waste handler becomes first to process washroom waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The commercial waste management and recycling organisation specialises in providing complete, independent waste solutions to businesses throughout the East Midlands and the UK.

Recently crowned East Midlands’ best commercial waste management company at the Environmental Sustainability Awards, Winners of Recycling Excellence and shortlisted for two other categories at MRW’s National Recycling Awards – Go4Greener is committed to recycling and disposing of waste in the most sustainable ways possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this commitment, the company has signed an eight-year contract with biotechnology business Advetec to convert offensive washroom waste into Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF), supporting its bid to send zero waste to landfill, transition to a circular economy and help customers with their ESG goals.

Go4Greener management team

The contract follows a month-long trial to ensure the technology suits operations and supports their goals.

Each year, Go 4 Greener will process up to 4,000 tonnes of offensive washroom waste, which includes hand towels, nappies and sanitary products, with Advetec’s largest aerobic biodigester, the XO22. The X022 will operate on-site at Go 4 Greener’s facility in Derby.

Using the technology, Go 4 Greener will turn waste once destined for landfill or incineration into nearly 2,000 tonnes of high-quality Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) each year. SRF is a greener alternative to fossil fuels and replaces coal in energy-heavy industries, such as cement production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology will enable Go 4 Greener to offer carbon reductions and greater cost certainty, as well as assist with Scope 3 carbon emissions reporting for customers in the hospitality, retail, commercial and education sectors.

Advetec’s biotechnology reduces the mass and volume of waste by 50% and 70%, respectively, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to landfill and Energy from Waste (EfW). For every two tonnes of waste processed by the technology, 1.2 tonnes of CO2 will be saved (compared with landfill or low-level incineration).

The process digests the organic fraction of the waste using unique blends of naturally occurring bacteria and stabilises the waste. The floc that’s left will be used as a coal replacement product – each tonne of floc used as SRF will replace 0.5 tonnes of carbon-emitting coal.

Samantha Turton, managing director of Go 4 Greener, said: “Green is in our name, and we’re always looking for ways to accelerate our journey towards Net Zero and support our customers in doing the same. As our awards success demonstrates, we strive for excellence, and now the ability to turn waste into a commodity on-site will help us to add real value to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historically, the high moisture content of offensive washroom waste meant we had no choice but to dispose of this waste via landfill or EfW incineration. Advetec’s XO22 changes all that. It allows us to stabilise costs in the face of rising EfW gate fees, reduce our carbon emissions and crucially, support our mission to send zero waste to landfill.”

Speaking on behalf of the management team at Go 4 Greener - which consists of Conor Benton – operations manager, Tim Richardson – general manager and Ed Freeman – finance director - Conor said: “This new breakthrough of technology is going to be by far one of the biggest stories and revolutions to washroom waste that will be talked about for years to come. From start to finish, working around the clock providing and managing innovative solutions to our waste sector problems, we have finally got the results we need.”

Lee Knott, Advetec’s chief executive officer, said: “Go 4 Greener is building an impressive reputation as a business with a finger on the pulse of waste innovation and sustainability, as this industry-first proves. Their energy and focus on driving innovation and delivering more to their customers is infectious. Our technology is a natural fit for such a forward-facing organisation.