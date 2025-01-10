Derby twin sisters feline furbulous as cat sitting business one of UK's top 100 franchises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not just the cat who gets the cream as local cat sitters, twin sisters, Jo Campbell and Clare Smith, owners of The Cat Butler Derby, have been recognised as one of the UK's top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) ranking among the very best franchises in the UK – the only cat care service to make the list!

The sisters, who left long standing careers in primary school teaching to launch their franchise business in July 2023, have made an extraordinary impact on the feline community in their local area covering Derby, Ilkeston, Belper, Ripley, and Heanor, including volunteering as Scan Angels, helping to reunite lost cats with their owners.

Jo, who since the announcement has been grinning from ear-to-ear, commented: “It’s absolutely pawsome to be in the Elite Top 100 UK franchises, we never dreamed that swapping the kids for the cats would lead to such an accolade.

“We have a furbulous team, who are dedicated to pampurrrring the kitties of Derbyshire and looking after their paw-rents homes whilst they are away.”

Clare added: “I’m really chuffed that as part of The Cat Butler feline family, we’ve been recognised for the community work we’re involved in too. Our love of cats extends far beyond the services we provide. As well as our volunteer work, we’ve also fundraised for Cats Protection and taken on their Miles for Moggies challenge. Being recognised for this as well, has really put a big smile on my face.”

A spokesperson for the Elite Top 100 Franchise Awards, said: “Congratulations to The Cat Butler for being recognised as one of the UK’s top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100! Your commitment to ethical practices, exceptional service, and genuine care for every cat you serve is truly inspiring.”

To find out more about The Cat Butler visit https://www.thecatbutler.co.uk, call 01332 665429 or email: [email protected]