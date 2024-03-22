Derby transport business collects national logistics award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derby-based transport firm was named Platinum Award Winner by Pallet-Track following a successful year in business at an event hosted by DJ and TV favourite, Vernon Kay.

The award was for the business’ contribution to the national Pallet-Track network, which enables independent hauliers to work together to transport freight efficiently around the UK.

The Viking Transport team picked up the accolade at Pallet-Track’s 20th anniversary shareholder gala, which was held at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor.

Viking Transport pictured with Pallet-Track's award winners

The company joined the pallet network in 2003 and covers the DE postcode area.

Neil Scothern, Director at Viking Transport, said: “We are so pleased to be recognised for our contribution to Pallet-Track and we are proud of our team’s hard work and continued success.

“As an industry, we have faced challenges in recent years, so it is fantastic to receive recognition and to have an opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements.

“We look forward to building on our success in the year ahead.”

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “Congratulations to Viking Transport on their award, which is well deserved, and for their ongoing contribution to the Pallet-Track network.

“Our shareholder gala provides a welcome opportunity to celebrate our network shareholder members who have gone the extra mile, time and again, during the last 20 years.”