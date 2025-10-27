Derby tech firm crowned national Technology Vendor of the Year

Left to right: Wayne McDonald (Papa Johns), Kieran Bowden (Barron McCann), Matt Bradley, Andrea Williams (Retail Assist), Nabeel Nazir (Papa Johns), and Tiff Stephenson (RTIH awards host).

A Derby-based technology specialist has scooped a major national award recognising its innovation, teamwork and customer-first approach to IT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barron McCann, working in partnership with Retail Assist, has been named Technology Vendor of the Year at the Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) Awards – a prestigious celebration of the businesses driving change across the retail and hospitality industries.

The accolade follows the success of a nationwide project with Papa John’s, which transformed IT support for more than 400 stores across the UK. The initiative introduced faster call response times, streamlined maintenance and real-time data tracking – ensuring smoother operations for franchisees and better service for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Barron McCann is a finalist in the Customer Service Award at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

Pictured, Kieran Bowden, Chief Commercial Officer.

Gary Piper, sales director at Barron McCann, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised at the RTIH Awards as Technology Vendor of the Year. This win reflects the strength of our expertise and combined service offering with Retail Assist and the dedication of both teams.

“Together, we’ve shown how technology, when done right, can make life easier for retailers and their customers alike.”

Field-engineering expert Barron McCann, based in Derby’s Meteor Centre and helpdesk and managed services provider Retail Assist, of Friar Lane, Nottingham, both belong to the Barron McCann group of companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group employs more than 400 staff and is part of a growing East Midlands tech cluster that’s earning national attention.

Based at Meteor Centre in Derby, Barron McCann delivers end-to-end IT support, systems maintenance and digital transformation projects for some of the UK’s best-known retail and hospitality brands.

Managing Director Scott Watson added: “This award is fantastic recognition for everyone at Barron McCann and Retail Assist.

“We’ve always believed that the best partnerships are built on trust and shared ambition, and this project really brought that to life. Our teams work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep businesses running and this shows their efforts are being recognised at the highest level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RTIH Innovation Awards, held in London, celebrate excellence across 18 categories – from sustainability to digital customer experience.

Judges praised Barron McCann and Retail Assist for delivering measurable impact and for their customer-centric approach to technology delivery.

Barron McCann’s win rounds off a strong year for the firm, which continues to expand its services in retail, leisure and hospitality. The team will find out next month whether they have also taken home the Supplier of the Year title.