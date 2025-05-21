Derby tech firm Alton Valley celebrates national award win and multiple award nominations

Staff at Derby-based technology firm Alton Valley are celebrating after winning a national award for delivering the best IT service in the UK.

The Pride Park company, which provides market-leading technology products and services to businesses nationwide, was named Best IT Service at the 2025 Small Business Awards - a ceremony that honours companies demonstrating resilience, innovation and meaningful impact within their industries and communities.

The accolade marks a significant milestone in what has already been a standout year for the fast-growing firm. In January, Alton Valley reported record growth, achieving a £7 million turnover and quadrupling its revenue over just three years.

Adding to the celebrations, the company has also been shortlisted for three more prestigious honours.

Alton Valley is a finalist in the SME of the Year category at the upcoming British Data Awards 2025, and has also made the shortlist at the Technology Reseller Awards, where it is competing for MSP of the Year.

Managing partner Carl Hamill has also been recognised individually, earning a nomination for Industry Leader of the Year.

Carl said: “Winning the Best IT Service award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire team.

“We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, so to receive this level of recognition on a national stage is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Founded in 2017, Alton Valley has rapidly built a reputation for its customer-centric approach, cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions and commitment to helping clients thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Alton Valley Delivery Partner Emma Buckley said: “These latest nominations are further validation of the progress we’ve made and the talent within our team.

“Whether we bring home more trophies or not, being recognised across multiple categories puts us in excellent company and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our sector.”

Winners of the British Data Awards and the Technology Reseller Awards are due to be announced later this summer.