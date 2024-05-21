Derby recruiter reacts to government’s plans for ‘skills bootcamps’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to launch ‘skills bootcamps’ in the UK, in a bid to address the ongoing shortage of workers, need to be crafted in close conversation with the recruitment sector, says the Managing Director of one of the country’s largest HR and recruitment businesses based in Derby.

The government has today (May 21) revealed plans to plug gaps in the labour market left by overseas workers with bootcamps designed to quickly equip workers with the skills needed most by British businesses that are at ‘breaking point.’

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Gi Group, has reacted to the Secretary of State for Work and Pension’s plan to help those out of work to retrain at dedicated skills camps, saying that the concept is commendable but the practicalities need scrutiny and the wider problem of lack of skilled workers will not be solved without insight from recruiters.

Pete said: “We welcome any measures which will create new talent for the UK workforce, be that in manufacturing, engineering or renewable technologies – or indeed in any of the sectors which have been hard hit by the ongoing skills shortage and migration. However, what we don’t want to see is a shiny concept with no teeth.

Pete Taylor, Gi Group UK

“These bootcamps need to be crafted in close conversation with recruiters and industry leaders, so that they create workers with exactly the right abilities to enable growth and progression for UK businesses. The HGV training initiative launched in 2021 is a good blueprint to follow, and we have been able to invest heavily in driver training initiatives – for example with the launch of our agile Driver Academy - at Gi Group as a result of this concerted effort.”

Under the plan for skills bootcamps, the government is outlining a focus on giving benefits claimants training for roles in key sectors facing shortages such as construction and manufacturing. The plans will be overseen by a new ministerial taskforce headed by Secretary for Work and Pensions Mel Stride.

Pete added: “Our consultants are working tirelessly to ensure our customers are being paired with the very best talent available, carefully matching candidates to the right roles based on experience and skill set – but the conditions for recruiters have never been tougher.

“At Gi Group we pride ourselves on ensuring each and every candidate is screened and profiled regularly so that they are matched with a business where they will be happy and will thrive, but more needs to be done to address the persistent skills shortage so that leading recruiters can continue to support the UK’s core industries for a sustainable future.

“We look forward to hearing more from government about the plans for skills bootcamps and welcome any initiatives aimed at plugging the skills gap, so long as they are grounded in insight and advice from within our sector.”

Gi Group, one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, with consultants working from 85 locations across the UK and serving more than 1500 clients.