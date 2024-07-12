Derby recruiter hikes to success for good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of 15 from one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment agencies, Gi Group, which has a branch on Friar Gate in Derby, have tackled the 3 Peaks Challenge for a second year running to raise vital funds for two worthy charities, Dementia UK and Well Child.

Following on from the success of the team’s hiking efforts last year, they decided to come back bigger and better this year by tripling the number of participants taking part. Tackling the 30 mile hike up the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales the team raised an incredible £6800 for their two chosen charities.

Andrew Fletcher, Operations Manager for the South at Gi Group commented: “I am so proud of the team for once again taking on this challenge to support some fantastic causes. After the success of the hike last year, we were eager to return to the mountains and it’s great to see more people from Gi Group being involved this time around.

“Right from the beginning, on our first climb up Ben Nevis, we were battling against the elements as we were hit with horrendous weather conditions. The team was pushed to the limits, but I was impressed by how everyone rose to the challenge. Luckily, the weather became more manageable as we headed south towards Scafel and Snowden, Yr Wyddfa.

“Given the scale of the challenge, the team was in tremendous spirits and really worked together to support one and other – a real team effort in every sense of the word.”

Participants across the 26 Gi Group branches around the country chose to get involved with the expedition, as those across operations, finance, business and recruitment roles all came together in the name of charity.

The business, which specialises in HR and recruitment in sectors from industrial, manufacturing and production to warehousing and distribution, is passionate about selecting charities with a meaningful cause and close connection to its team. Previously the team chose to donate to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society on their last hike in recognition of one of their employees, Jan Smith.

This year, they are raising money for Dementia UK after many of their employees have been affected by dementia in one way or another. A report in 2024 commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society revealed that around 982,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia, which is projected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

Dementia UK provides Admiral Nurses that offer free, life-changing support to those suffering from dementia, one of the biggest health challenges of our time. These nurses can ensure that the families of those affected do not feel alone.

As there are also many parents across the Gi Group team, Well Child is a charity that resonates with them. More than 100,000 children and young people are estimated to be living with serious health needs across the UK. Well Child works to combat this issue, providing practical and emotional support to seriously ill children, young people and their families which enable them to leave hospital quicker and live life in their homes.

Last year alone, they provided aid to 2700 families through their programmes.

Andrew Fletcher commented: “I feel it is important to mention those that didn’t do the climb with us, as this was a real team effort. We had two wonderful drivers, Wayne Stroud and Julian Clarke, who drove the team between each location. We also had a wonderful ‘caterer’ Jan Stroud, who provided us with a delicious warm meal at the end of each climb. We really couldn’t have completed this incredible challenge without everyone involved so the team really can’t thank our support system enough.”

“Charity is very close to the hearts of everyone at Gi Group and we have always been committed to supporting those that need it most. I take pride in helping to organise this challenge and I am very proud of all the hikers who pushed themselves to their limits to raise £6800 for charities that ultimately rely on donations. After a second successful hike, I hope we can do this again next year with an even larger team.”

The Gi Group team not only work to ensure that everyone is valued and supported internally, but they also come together outside of the business and demonstrate these values through their continued support for charities across the UK. Last year, the company managed to raise £20,000 in total for 14 different charities.

For more information about Gi Group in the UK, please visit: uk.gigroup.com.