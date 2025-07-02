Derby leads the way in tackling single-use waste with smart reuse technology

The UK discards around 7 million disposable cups every day, a major contributor to plastic pollution and rising carbon emissions. Single-use packaging not only creates unnecessary waste, but it also adds pressure on local councils and businesses with escalating disposal costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in Derby, change is underway. Thanks to businesses switching to reusable packaging powered by smart reuse technology, we’re already seeing a measurable reduction in plastic waste and carbon emissions.

How Derby is Making Reuse Work

Across Derby, a growing number of venue spaces, such as Derby Live and Vaillant Live, sporting stadiums, such as Derby County Football Stadium, and smaller businesses, such as Down To Earth, have made the switch from single-use to reuse. And they’re doing it with the support of data-driven technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reusable products are being embraced around Derby events and venues.

Using Circulayo’s system, businesses are transforming reusable packaging into touchpoints for engagement. With AppNostic, customers can scan QR codes to access eco-rewards and return points, while behind the scenes, Circulayo’s Flow Platform tracks reuses, stock levels, and environmental savings in real time.

From large stadiums to your local small businesses, reuse is becoming the new normal. Derby is setting an example of how tech-enabled solutions can deliver practical, measurable reuse systems.

How Circulayo’s Technology Supports Businesses

Circulayo’s technology is designed to make reuse simple, measurable, and scalable for businesses of all sizes and industries. The technology can be used with any reusable product, not just reusable cups.

Tracking environmental data is vital to ensure transparency and understand where the system needs to be adjusted.

AppNostic

AppNostic is Circulayo’s QR code-enabled consumer engagement platform that brings your reusable product to life. Customers simply scan the QR code on a reusable product to unlock a personalised experience where they can win rewards, enter competitions, find the nearest return points, access sponsor promotions, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a highly customisable platform where businesses can add their branding and messaging to tailor content to specific events or locations, helping engage customers more effectively. Using data collected through the Flow Platform, businesses can also see which content resonates best with their audience.

By engaging customers through AppNostic, businesses enjoy higher return rates and stronger customer relationships, encouraging more eco-friendly habits.

AppNostic has various features for all industries and business types, meaning that each experience is custom.

Flow Platform

The Flow Platform tracks every transaction and collects data at every touchpoint, monitoring the entire lifecycle of reusable products. It captures key data such as return rates, user engagement, environmental savings, and product availability. This gives businesses a clear view of their environmental impact, reuse system performance, and stock levels.

With these insights, businesses can precisely measure their impact and create reports that showcase transparency and accountability. By analysing the data, they can identify opportunities to enhance their reuse and sustainability efforts, enabling more confident, informed decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using data-driven technology ensures businesses not only measure and meet sustainability targets but also build trust and engagement with their customers and communities.

Results We’re Seeing in Derby

Since launching in 2021, Circulayo has been working with businesses across Derby to swap single-use packaging for smart, reusable alternatives. The results have been powerful, cutting down waste, reducing carbon emissions, and waste disposal resources along the way.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s been achieved so far:

740,638 single-use products avoided

32,149Kg+ of carbon emissions prevented

14,812Kg+ of single-use plastic waste prevented

£100,000+ estimated cost savings for businesses

This is dependent on the types of single-use plastic products used (i.e. cups, food containers), labour costs, and waste management resources.

“Derby is showing that reuse doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right technology, it becomes seamless, measurable, and engaging. It’s proof of what’s possible to enable a circular economy.” – Andy Flinn, CEO of Circulayo

Derby is becoming an example of how local businesses, venues, and organisations can implement reuse effectively. By combining smart, accessible technology with the willingness to ditch disposables, Derby is showing just how practical and powerful reuse can be.

What’s Next

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The progress in Derby is just the beginning. With strong results already in motion, Circulayo are now working to support even more local businesses, venues, and organisations to make the switch from single-use to smart reuse.

They’re also rolling out their latest solution, Tap & Return, a frictionless deposit return system that makes it even easier for customers to return reusables. It’s fast, simple, and helps boost return rates by engaging customers with a refundable deposit.

Ready to start collecting data on your environmental impact?

Join the growing number of businesses switching to reusable packaging powered by Circulayo’s technology.