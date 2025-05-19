Derby funeral directors sees steady growth in number of centenarian funerals in last 10 years

Funerals for those aged 100 and above are becoming more common, as the UK population average lifespan rises and advances in medicine continue according to a leading independent funeral director.

A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, headquartered in Nottingham, has witnessed a noticeable increase in centenarian funerals over the past decade and has subsequently developed a tailored offering for those saying goodbye to loved ones who have passed the 100 year mark.

In 2024, the family funeral directors conducted 38 funerals for those aged over 100, with one service arranged for a 105-year-old. According to recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK’s population of centenarians has been steadily rising, with more people than ever living to see their 100th birthday. Figures show as of 2023 there were 16,140 centenarians in the country – more than double the amount than in 2003.

Matthew Lymn Rose, fifth generation and Managing Director at A.W. Lymn, reflects on this shift. He said: “I remember conducting the funeral of a lady who was 107, who at the time, was Nottingham’s oldest resident. Centenarian funerals carry a unique significance; they’re a moment to reflect on remarkable lives and evolving social change. As more people live longer, our profession continues to adapt to ensure that every service appropriately honours that individual’s incredible journey.”

Matthew notes that funerals for those aged 100 or above, once considered rare milestones, have now become a regular occurrence for A.W. Lymn, taking place almost every month. This pattern has held steady over the past ten years, reflecting broader societal shifts as more people live longer, healthier lives.

The demographic naturally influences the landscape of funerals. Attendance numbers can be surprisingly large, often reflecting not just family and friends, but also care home staff and community members who have grown close to the deceased over the years in recognition of a life well-lived. Conversely, they could be sparsely attended occasions if the person has outlived many of their friends or family.

The growing number of centenarians has also led to a change in long-standing traditions. A.W. Lymn once offered funerals free of charge for individuals over 100 as a mark of respect. However, with the rising numbers, this practice has been stopped. The business continues to adapt while maintaining the high standards of care it is known for across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire.

This increase in centenarian funerals highlights the importance of flexibility and attentiveness within the funeral profession. Each service requires careful planning to celebrate not just the person’s life but the historical and social milestones they’ve witnessed.

Matthew added: “As funeral directors, we’re continually evolving to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve. Centenarian funerals remind us how far society has come and the importance of capturing that legacy in each service we provide.”

As the number of those reaching this milestone continues to rise, A.W. Lymn remains committed to delivering exceptional care and personalised services, ensuring that each funeral for those aged 100 and above is both respectful and memorable.