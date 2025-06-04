Derby is celebrating the news that it has been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation for its evening and night-time economy (ENTE) for the 13th year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the work of Derby’s Cathedral Quarter, St Peters Quarter Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and Derby City Council – an international accreditation scheme recognising the city’s evening and night-time economy.

Awarded by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), the Purple Flag status recognises towns and cities that provide a safe, welcoming, and vibrant night time experience. Derby’s continued success reflects the strength of its evening offer, which includes diverse dining and cultural venues and a focus on visitor safety and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas with Purple Flag accreditation are a testament to the strength of collaboration among various partners. These include local businesses, city authorities, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations such as Derby’s Street Pastors and Taxi Marshalls, all of whom play a key role in supporting the city’s after-dark economy.

Derby flies its Purple Flag for the 13th consecutive year!

Brad Worley, BID Manager for both Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter, said:

“The Purple Flag award represents a celebration of the safety, liveliness, and variety found within the evening and night-time attractions of our city. It’s a proud achievement for Derby and a reflection of the dedication and cooperation shown by so many groups working together to make our city centre thrive after dark. This year was especially important with the opening of Vaillant Live and Derby Market Hall adding to our brilliant evening economy offer.”

Councillor Sarah Chambers, Cabinet Member for Cost of Living, Equalities and Communities, said: “This latest Purple Flag award is fantastic recognition of the continuous hard work across Derby to create a welcoming, inclusive, and positive experience in the city centre. We know perception matters, and this award helps reinforce Derby as a place where people feel excited to spend their evenings. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and even more excited for what’s to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BIDs work closely with the Police, the City Council, Pub Watch and local Safer Neighbourhood teams to ensure that evening guests can safely enjoy the extensive array of bars, venues, clubs and restaurants that Derby has to offer.

Derby smashes it again - 13 years in a row.

Martin Langsdale, Chair of the Cathedral Quarter BID said: “The award of Derby’s tenth straight Purple Flag accreditation is a testament to the effective collaboration that so many agencies engage in to provide a night-time economy that adds so much to our city centre, and as a key contributor to Derby’s night-time economy, the Cathedral Quarter BID is delighted at this continued recognition of our success.”