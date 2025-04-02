Derby entrepreneur launches new business to help homeowners find a handyman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby businessman has launched a new service, helping homeowners to easily find tradespeople and book repairs for their homes.

Christopher Monk, who already runs two successful businesses in Derby, has set up Fixd FM - a convenient, reliable and professional service for everyday property maintenance needs.

Fixd FM will support homeowners who need a handyman for repairs like a leaking tap, for tasks like furniture assembly, or repairing broken doors. They will also support commercial clients and property landlords in the Midlands, who require ongoing maintenance and emergency callouts.

Christopher said: “We wanted to make booking repairs as easy as ordering a taxi, and with Fixd FM we believe we have achieved that.

Fixd FM - a convenient, reliable and professional service for everyday property maintenance needs in Derby.

“Fixd FM is a one-stop solution for people in Derby - and throughout the Midlands - who need a reliable property maintenance service.

“The business is based in the city and offers flexible, cost-effective repair options and a variety of solutions for issues customers face around the home.

“To use Fixd FM customers simply log their problem over the phone or online, and in the next few hours, a trustworthy, qualified tradesperson will arrive at their house to help diagnose and fix the problem.

“Our idea is that Fixd FM will stop you having to call a dozen plumbers or electricians only to discover that none of them want the job or fail to turn up when they promised to be with you within the hour.

“With one call to us, you’ll have a handyman on the way and your problem solved.”

Christopher says the idea for Fixd FM came when he was visiting Dubai with his family and saw friends using a similar service.

He explains: “I was chatting with friends who live in the city, and they told me about a handyman service they use to carry out maintenance work in their homes.

“They pay an hourly rate, book a professional tradesperson and their jobs around the house get done.

“When I started to think about it more, I realised that there was a gap in the market in the UK. So, I decided to do something about it and create an easy way for people to resolve their property issues.

“Now, when homeowners and businesses need a trusted and skilled tradesperson for maintenance work, they can simply book online. We can have our experts on the way to people in no time.”

While bookings are primarily made online, a telephone helpline service has also been set up for more elderly customers or those with limited internet access.

Services include plumbing, electrical work, heating, general repairs and property upkeep, along with carpentry needs, building and roofing issues and pest control.

As well as supporting homeowners across the city, Fixd FM delivers expert facilities management solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses. With Christopher coming from a property background himself, there is also a service for property owners, estate agencies & landlords looking to streamline their property upkeep and management.

Fixd FM Commercial helps businesses to optimise operational efficiency, ensuring premises are safe, functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Christopher said: “By providing proactive maintenance, rapid emergency response, and reliable repairs, we reduce long-term costs and enhance the lifespan of your assets. Our comprehensive services, including electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and general maintenance, ensure a seamless experience so you can focus on running your business.

“Our goal is to make sure homes and businesses in this area get the care they deserve – and as seamlessly as possible.

“From little odd jobs around the house to full scale refurbishments, our highly skilled, qualified team of tradesmen carry work out efficiently and effectively. Just leave it with us, we’ll get it fixed.”