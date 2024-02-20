Derby County welcome NSPCC chief to celebrate ongoing charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Peter Wanless attended the match against Stevenage on Saturday (Feb 17), with friendly dinosaur Pantosaurus and a team of fundraisers.

This is the second season Derby County have named the NSPCC as the club’s charity of the year. Last year, the club raised £10,000 for the charity, which was used to fund Speak Out Stay Safe work in Derby and Derbyshire.

Speak Out Stay Safe is an assembly and workshop designed for primary schoolchildren. Using age-appropriate language and the friendly dinosaur Pantosaurus, it helps them recognise forms of abuse or neglect, and how to speak to a safe adult about anything that might be worrying them.

Sir Peter said: “We are honoured to continue this wonderful partnership with Derby County, and so grateful to everyone at the club for all their support.

“Members of the club have supported the NSPCC team at our Midlands hub and worked closely on projects in the local community, and have shared our messages at games, in programmes and on their big screens and Rams TV. All of this helps ensure adults, children and families across the region can access vital messaging that can change children’s lives for the better.”

Sir Peter also met local artist Jason Hunt, who produced a series of portraits of Derby County players – and Peter on his last visit to Pride Park – which were sold to benefit three charities, including the NSPCC.

Barbara Elsey is a local fundraiser with the charity and helped coordinate the auction and collections at the match on Saturday.

She said: “We are so grateful to Jason for his kind donation, and to everyone who took part in the auction and donated at the match, who all helped raise a great amount to support the NSPCC.

“We would always welcome new fundraisers and volunteers here in Derby and across the region too, so if you can spare just a few hours a month to help children and young people, we’d love to hear from you.”