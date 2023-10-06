Derby coaching firm shortlisted for major awards
A collaborative approach with clients has helped innovative coaching and coach training provider Barefoot Coaching be recognised by two leading business awards.
The Castle Donington based business delivers innovative training for organisations across the UK and overseas. Barefoot Coaching has been shortlisted for the “collaboration” category for leading East Midlands business magazine Business Desk’s Business Masters Awards, as well as the East Midlands Chamber Business Awards, both of which celebrate the achievements of operations across the region.
Successful collaboration is hugely important to today’s businesses and these awards recognise how the best partnerships can deliver measurable results and have long lasting impact.
As well as having established globally accredited and university-approved coaching courses, Barefoot has established itself as a real collaborator over the past two decades. By listening to specific client requirements and adapting both the shape and content of development session, but all with coaching skills at its core.
Leading brands who have chosen Barefoot to coach its teams include major blue-chip operations Channel 4, amazon, Lloyds Banking Group, Bentley, NHS, Specsavers, Lawn Tennis Association, Vision Express, Macmillan Cancer Research, NHS and Coca-Cola.
Founder and CEO Kim Morgan comments “The whole team is delighted to have our work recognised by being shortlisted for these two leading business awards, it’s a testament to the hard work of our team at Barefoot.
“It is the first time we have entered both of these awards, so we are even more delighted to have been shortlisted for our work with clients.”
The Business Desk winners will be announced at an event on 17th October and the East Midlands Chamber winners on 10th November.
East Midlands Chamber Chief Executive Scott Knowles said: “With the cost-of-doing-business crisis following hot on the heels of the pandemic and Brexit, the past few years have been as tough a trading environment as many of us can recall.
“Despite this, we’ve seen tremendous resilience on display among our region’s business community, which has found new ways to grow, innovate and collaborate.”
Barefoot Coaching, provides coaching and coach training for organisations and individuals. The company was founded by CEO Kim Morgan 25 years ago and has since established its bespoke training headquarters.
Barefoot Coaching has clients across the UK and the globe. It has more than 5,000 successful graduates of its programmes now sharing Barefoot Coaching knowledge and practices in society and workplaces – and a team of expert accredited course tutors.
Barefoot Coaching has been at the forefront of UK coaching and coach training pioneering the development of International Coach Federation and University approved coach education in the UK.
As well as being ICF accredited, Barefoot Coaching also offers delegates the opportunity to acquire a Postgraduate Certificate in Coaching with the University of Chester, and the opportunity to progress their academic studies to a full Masters in Coaching.